Top Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 Black Friday Deals (2019): List of Early Apple Watch Smartwatch Deals by Consumer Articles

11/16/2019 | 10:51am EST

Consumer Articles share the best early Apple Watch Black Friday deals of 2019, including Black Friday savings on Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike GPS smartwatches

Here’s our expert pick of the best early Apple Watch Black Friday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday sales team at Consumer Articles.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Best Apple deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Be motivated to move with style through the new Apple Watch Series 5. It has a bigger case (42mm) than the Apple Series 4 and Series 3. Series 5 also features Always-On Retina display, electric heart sensor, compass, fall detection, and a 64-bit dual-core S5 processor. Get the Apple Series 5 Nike watch to get the patterns of the Nike Windrunner jacket. Use the GPS along with the Audio Guided Run for a detailed statistical recording of every run.

On what day will Black Friday take place this year? Black Friday and Cyber Monday always take place the weekend after Thanksgiving. Since this year’s Thanksgiving falls on November 28th, Black Friday is on November 29th and Cyber Monday follows three days later on December 2nd.

Amazon shoppers can get a head start on holiday shopping with Amazon’s ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ which is typically launched in early November. During Black Friday Week, Amazon further builds excitement by releasing more deals on an hourly basis. Shoppers can expect deep discounts through to Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Week in early December. Walmart also starts the holiday shopping season well before Black Friday as their Early Deals Drop begins on October 25 and includes special offers on appliances, toys, apparel and more. Walmart’s holiday sales normally launch on Thanksgiving night, November 28th. Online deals are normally released earlier, on November 27th.

Deals run through to Cyber Monday at all the top online retailers, though Amazon typically extends theirs to last until the following weekend, calling it their Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
