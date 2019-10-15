Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top Arizona Attorneys Launch Bianchi Brandt & Hale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 05:01am EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bianchi Brandt & Hale (“BBH Counsel” or the “Firm” or “Practice”), a business law firm specializing in highly regulated environments, recently made its debut as the first group in Arizona with a full-service cannabis law practice. Co-founded and led by award-winning attorneys Laura A. Bianchi, Justin M. Brandt, and Jessica M. Hale, BBH Counsel is dedicated to assisting their clients with all legal, administrative, regulatory, and business issues facing the industry.

A nationally recognized cannabis lawyer, Bianchi previously served as partner at Rose Law Group and was instrumental in building the group’s Medical Marijuana Practice. Brandt and Hale were also integral advisors within the Practice with a focus on corporate transactions and business litigation.

“To successfully navigate the complexities of the cannabis and hemp industries on a state, federal, and international level, you need to have a deep understanding of the laws, rules and regulatory frameworks that shape these markets, and even more importantly, the practical and real-world experience,” explained  Bianchi.

The BBH Counsel team has nearly twenty years of combined expertise in cannabis law and have facilitated many of the industry’s largest corporate transactions across the country. In addition to the Firm’s managing partners, Clark Wu and Troy Roberts have also joined the team from Rose Law Group.

“Our team has helped clients navigate the legal hurdles and complexities of the cannabis industry since 2010, and in order to meet the continuously evolving needs of our clients on a more global basis, we launched Bianchi Brandt & Hale,” stated Brandt.

The Firm offers a comprehensive suite of corporate services, including: cannabis and hemp law, business litigation, real estate litigation, business and real estate transactions, regulatory compliance, and employment law. BBH Counsel has also simultaneously launched a complimentary cannabis consultancy CannaBoss Advisors to offer a separate structure beyond the scope of law.

“We look forward to helping our clients mitigate risk, ensure  compliance, and expand and scale properly within this rapidly growing market,” explained Hale.

For information visit BBHcounsel.com.

About Bianchi Brandt & Hale:

Bianchi Brandt & Hale is a full-service, U.S. based law firm for the global cannabis industry. Established in 2019, Bianchi Brandt & Hale specializes in legal, administrative, regulatory, and business issues facing the cannabis and hemp industries, with a focus on operational compliance.  Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, it is the first in the state with a full-service cannabis practice group.

Led by attorneys Laura Bianchi, Justin Brandt, and Jessica Hale, the firm’s legal team has been advising cannabis professionals and businesses since 2010, facilitating many of the industry’s largest corporate transactions across the country. 

Bianchi Brandt & Hale offers a comprehensive suite of corporate services, including: cannabis and hemp, business litigation, real estate litigation, business and real estate transactions, regulatory compliance, and employment law. The practice is located at 6720 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 270, in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information visit BBHcounsel.com or phone 480-531-1800.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:09aP I A C A : PIA re-commences twice-weekly flights to Kuala Lumpur
AQ
05:09aP I A C A : PIA resumes flight operation for Malaysia after eight months
AQ
05:09aPAK BULK : Shipping activity at Port Qasim
AQ
05:09aP T C L XD : VIS reaffirms highest ratings of PTCL
AQ
05:09aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : PSX prescribes standard range of brokerage commission
AQ
05:08aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : PSX loses 289.43 points to close at 34,186 points
AQ
05:08aDECT FORUM : CAT-iq 2.1 Certification Window Open
BU
05:07aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announcement regarding Final Terms of Stock Options Granted as Equity-linked Compensation(9.52KB)
PU
05:07aBANK OF GANSU : Connected transaction - purchase of the guotou medium-term notes
PU
05:06aChaotic Supply Chain Bane of Health, Economic Development - ARC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: No choice but to invest in oil, Shell CEO says
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks, pound rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes
3London retains global finance throne amid Brexit chaos
4SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION : BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
5Stocks, pound rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group