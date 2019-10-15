Top Arizona Attorneys Launch Bianchi Brandt & Hale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bianchi Brandt & Hale (“BBH Counsel” or the “Firm” or “Practice”), a business law firm specializing in highly regulated environments, recently made its debut as the first group in Arizona with a full-service cannabis law practice. Co-founded and led by award-winning attorneys Laura A. Bianchi, Justin M. Brandt, and Jessica M. Hale, BBH Counsel is dedicated to assisting their clients with all legal, administrative, regulatory, and business issues facing the industry.



A nationally recognized cannabis lawyer, Bianchi previously served as partner at Rose Law Group and was instrumental in building the group’s Medical Marijuana Practice. Brandt and Hale were also integral advisors within the Practice with a focus on corporate transactions and business litigation.

“To successfully navigate the complexities of the cannabis and hemp industries on a state, federal, and international level, you need to have a deep understanding of the laws, rules and regulatory frameworks that shape these markets, and even more importantly, the practical and real-world experience,” explained Bianchi.

The BBH Counsel team has nearly twenty years of combined expertise in cannabis law and have facilitated many of the industry’s largest corporate transactions across the country. In addition to the Firm’s managing partners, Clark Wu and Troy Roberts have also joined the team from Rose Law Group.

“Our team has helped clients navigate the legal hurdles and complexities of the cannabis industry since 2010, and in order to meet the continuously evolving needs of our clients on a more global basis, we launched Bianchi Brandt & Hale,” stated Brandt.

The Firm offers a comprehensive suite of corporate services, including: cannabis and hemp law, business litigation, real estate litigation, business and real estate transactions, regulatory compliance, and employment law. BBH Counsel has also simultaneously launched a complimentary cannabis consultancy CannaBoss Advisors to offer a separate structure beyond the scope of law.

“We look forward to helping our clients mitigate risk, ensure compliance, and expand and scale properly within this rapidly growing market,” explained Hale.

For information visit BBHcounsel.com.

