Top Baby Stroller Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of BOB Gear, Graco & UPPAbaby Stroller Sales Researched by Deal Stripe

11/28/2019 | 01:31pm EST

Sales experts review the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday single & double stroller deals for shoppers in 2019

Stroller Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest savings on UPPAbaby, BOB Gear and Graco single and double strollers listed below by the deals experts at Deal Stripe.

Best Stroller deals:

Save up to $115 on a wide range of baby strollers at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on top-rated BOB, double & regular strollers

Save up to 39% on a wide range of baby strollers at Amazon - including standard, light weight, jogging, bassinet, carrycots and double strollers from top brands such as BOB, Graco & Britax

Save up to $60 on BOB Jogging & Standard Strollers at Amazon - check the last deals on best-selling BOB strollers like the BOB Rambler, Revolution Flex & BOB Jogger series

Save up to 60% on lightweight, foldable & jogging strollers at Walmart.com

Save up to $180 on a variety of full-size, lightweight, double & triple strollers at Buybuybaby

Save up to 25% on select Graco strollers at the Graco online store

Save up to $65 on Graco Jogger, Double, Lightweight & Foldable Strollers at Amazon - check the latest deals on best-selling Graco strollers including the Jogger Travel System, Click Connect Travel System and Comfy Cruiser Travel System

Save on UPPAbaby Vista, Cruz & MESA baby strollers at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated UPPAbaby strollers available in a variety of colors

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

BOB Gear has targeted consumers who are adventurers, travelers, and thrill-seekers who have entered a season of their lives as parents. Being a father or a mother to a baby should not restrict people from changing their lifestyle. BOB Gear makes sure of that by creating durable products that will withstand the wear and tear of the outdoors. The company designs different strollers to suit every parent’s needs. The Revolution Dually Pro, in particular, is a double poly and dobby weave seat with high strength aluminum alloy that caters to parents with two kids.

What price drops does Black Friday offer? Thousands of items across all categories are offered at steep discounts during Black Friday. According to e-commerce analytics experts at Profitero, Walmart’s Black Friday deals were listed with an average savings of 36.6% in 2016.

Better deals and greater convenience push more shoppers into completing their Black Friday purchases on the web rather than in-store. A report from CNBC noted that e-commerce revenue during Black Friday went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
