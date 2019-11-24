Log in
Top Black Friday 2019 Bike Deals: Early Mountain, Exercise, Performance & Balance Bike Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Articles

11/24/2019 | 02:11pm EST

Black Friday experts share the best early bicycle deals for shoppers in 2019

Here’s our expert pick of the best early exercise, mountain, balance & road bike Black Friday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday sales team at Consumer Articles.

Best Bike deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Riding a bike is not only good for the health but also for the environment. The right bicycle depends on the user and the purpose. A mountain bike from Performance Bike is better for rough terrain than a road bike, for instance. A balance bike from Strider Bike makes for easier transitioning than training wheels. An exercise bike can provide similar health benefits but indoors.

How do Black Friday deals work? Shoppers can find attractive discounts on a variety of products during Black Friday. According to Profitero’s 2016 study, Amazon offered mid-priced electronics deals at an average of 36% off.

Black Friday shoppers continue to shift away from physical stores every year due to the convenience and better deals offered by online retailers. In 2018, around half of all holiday shoppers confirmed they preferred shopping for deals online instead of driving to a retail outlet, according to Deloitte. In contrast, only 36% continued to favor in-store purchases over online spending.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
