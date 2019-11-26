Top Black Friday Verizon Deals for 2019: All iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S10 & Pixel 4 Cell Phone & Verizon Fios Bundle Deals by Save Bubble

We’re listing the top Verizon Wireless Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on the latest Verizon Fios internet bundle & Google Pixel, Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & more Android mobile phones

Compare all the best Verizon Wireless deals for Black Friday 2019. Experts at Save Bubble have found the best iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy S9, Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 cell phone & Verizon Fios bundled internet deals and are listing them below.

Best Verizon Wireless deals:

● Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals

● Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless - check deals available on the Pixel 4, 3 & 3a

● Get up to $400 off Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL - at Verizon

● Save up to $300 off iPhone XR - at Verizon Wireless

● Save up to 55% on the iPhone 8 Plus at Verizon Wireless

● Save up to $750 on a wide range of Androids & iPhones at Verizon Wireless - including impressive deals when you switch your plan to Verizon

● Save up to $200 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, Galaxy Tab S6 & Galaxy Book 2 - at Verizon

● Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios Internet, TV, & home phone bundles - save on a wide range of Fios plans including Gigabit Connection & Custom TV & more

Verizon makes upgrading to a new cell phone model easier with their monthly plans. A newly purchased Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy Note10 is going to be locked to the Verizon Wireless network for a certain period. However, some unlocked cell phones can also be purchased at reasonable monthly installments. For home data solution, the Verizon Fios is the better choice as it comes with a television and landline bundle.

Do Amazon and Walmart offer Black Friday deals? Deal hunters can find the biggest store-wide sales on Amazon and Walmart during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

According to Internet Retailer, Amazon.com generated 29% of 2018's e-commerce sales during the holiday season spanning from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, including Black Friday. Amazon makes their customers’ shopping experience easy and convenient by providing gift recommendations for every demographic along with impressive customer support.

Generating almost 132 million online visits, Walmart posted solid figures during last year’s Black Friday. The big-box retailer maximized its extensive store footprint to encourage click-and-collect purchases during the sale period.

