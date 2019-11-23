Top Bose, Samsung, Vizio & Sonos Soundbar Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Early Home Theater & Audio Sales Researched by Retail Egg

Find the best early soundbar Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on Sonos, Bose, Vizio and Samsung soundbar systems.
Best Soundbar deals:
Save on Sonos soundbars - check the latest deals on the best-selling Sonos Beam, Playbase & Playbar soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
Save up to $420 on Bose, Samsung, Vizio & Sonos Soundbars at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on soundbars from top-rated brands such as Bose, Samsung, Sonos & Vizio
Save up to 36% off on Bose Soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on Bose SoundBar 700 & 500, SoundTouch 300 & Solo 5 TV soundbars
Save up to 44% off on Samsung soundbars & home theater audio at Amazon - check live prices on a wide range of Samsung soundbars and home theater surround sound systems
Save up to 39% off on soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart - check live prices on soundbars from trusted brands such as Samsung, Bose, Vizio & Sonos
Save on Bose Soundbar 700, SoundTouch & Solo 5 TV soundbars - at Bose.com
Save on Samsung Q Premium & standard soundbars - at Samsung.com
Save on a wide range of Vizio, Samsung, Yamaha & Bose soundbars - at B&H Photo Video
High-quality soundbars enhance any movie, TV, and music experience with their room-filling audio, set of woofers, and connectivity to other devices. Bose leads the market in terms of making the best and most complete soundbars available. Vizio creates affordable soundbars that fit most budgets. Samsung soundbars have an immersive Dolby Atmos feature for top-of-the-line models and eARC support.
How do Black Friday sales work? Black Friday deals usually offer holiday shoppers significant savings with discounts ranging from 20% to 50% on many best-selling items.
In recent years more shoppers have opted for online shopping over travelling to retail stores during Black Friday. Accounting firm Deloitte reports that 50% of Black Friday shoppers now favor making their purchases online rather than in-store.
