Top Britax & Graco Car Seat Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of All-in-One & Convertible Infant & Toddler Car Seat Savings Shared by Retail Fuse

The best convertible and all-in-one car seat Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Britax, Graco, Buybuybaby, Disney Baby and Evenflo infant and toddler car seats

Best Car Seat deals:

● Save up to 40% on convertible car seats, infant car seats & booster seats at Walmart

● Save up to $60 on a wide range of baby, infant & toddler car seats at Amazon - featuring a wide range of styles including convertible and booster seats by popular baby brands like Britax and Graco

● Save up to $20 on Britax convertible & all-in-one car seats at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated Britax ClickTight car seats, baby strollers, booster seats and various infant related car accessories

● Save up to 55% on Graco car seats & car seat bases at Amazon - save on best-selling Graco convertible & all-in-one car seats, booster seats & toddler seats

● Save up to $60 on a wide range of Graco, Evenflo, Disney Baby & Cosco car seats at Walmart

● Save on select infant & baby car seats at Buybuybaby

● Save 20% on the Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat at Walmart

● Save up to 23% on car seats, booster seats, 3-in-1 seats and more at the Graco official store

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

According to a study conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 325 children who are four years old and below were saved through car seats or child restraints. It is a must for parents to use highly reliable products like the ones from Britax or Graco for their children’s safety. Infant car seats are recommended for newborns and small babies. Convertible seats are utilized by families that want rear-facing seats that can also be used as forward-facing child seats. All-in-one seats, on the other hand, can be converted from baby-use (rear-facing) to grade schooler-use (booster).

How many days is Black Friday 2019? This year Black Friday arrives late on November 29, as the fourth Thursday of the month, Thanksgiving, is on the 28th. As a result, Cyber Monday lands on December 2.

Amazon runs its Black Friday sales throughout the month of November, culminating in the busy Black Friday sales week. During this week, Amazon updates deals continuously allowing shoppers to find offers on thousands of products. Walmart’s holiday sales are also available well ahead of Black Friday this year. Starting on October 25, Walmart.com is providing shoppers early access to impressive deals on a wide selection of products. Black Friday deals are usually available in Walmart stores starting on Thanksgiving Day (November 28). Online shoppers can get a headstart, with deals typically appearing on Walmart.com the previous day.

Although most online retailers offer deals until Cyber Monday, shoppers can expect more discounts from Amazon for the entire next week. Amazon typically extends its online promotions for its Cyber Monday Sales Week where shoppers can enjoy significant discounts on high-ticket items.

