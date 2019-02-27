Top CFIUS Official, Aimen Mir, Joins Freshfields

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, the leading law firm for global
cross-border M&A, announced today that Aimen Mir, who for nearly a
decade led the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States, will join the firm as a partner in its expanding Washington, DC
office as the leader of its CFIUS practice. Aimen will join a large
global team of experienced and specialized foreign investment partners
and counsel, some of whom were also enforcers before joining Freshfields.
As CFIUS Staff Chair, and then as Deputy Assistant Secretary for
Investment Security at the US Department of the Treasury, Aimen served
as the most senior US government career official responsible for
conducting US national security reviews of foreign investment, managing
the disposition of over 1,000 transactions. Aimen also played a pivotal
role in shaping and/or implementing the last two major overhauls of the
CFIUS review process. In addition, Aimen served as the principal US
liaison to other foreign investment regulators, giving him a unique
insight to foreign investment regimes around the world.
All G7 countries have recently enhanced their foreign investment
regulatory regimes, broadening the scope of transactions scrutinized
across the globe. In the United States, the 2018 FIRRMA legislation
introduced a new mandatory filing process, and significantly increased
the likelihood of CFIUS review becoming a threshold issue for
cross-border transactions. Aimen brings unparalleled experience and
expertise to help clients navigate this complex, and increasingly less
predictable, regulatory environment.
“Aimen is the most significant hire to come out of CFIUS, and we are
proud to call him our partner,” said Peter D. Lyons, US Managing
Partner. “Aimen’s experience leading CFIUS will further elevate
Freshfields’ position as an unmatched global leader on cross-border
transactions.”
“CFIUS is increasingly important to our clients, and Aimen’s insights
into the CFIUS process will be invaluable,” added Edward Braham, the
Global Chair at Freshfields. “Aimen joins our world class regulatory
team which ensures our clients can navigate the rapidly evolving
regulatory landscape in the US and around the world.”
“Freshfields’ hallmark is its exceptional ability to navigate the most
complex and critical cross-border challenges and opportunities that a
company may face today,” said Aimen Mir. “I am looking forward to
working with this extraordinary, collaborative team and to strengthening
its deep domestic and global expertise, which already spans economic
sanctions, as well as export and foreign investment controls.”
This appointment builds on Freshfields’ momentum from a series of
high-profile hires in 2018, including most recently: Eric Mahr, former
director of litigation at the US Department of Justice; Andrew Ewalt,
former counsel to the director of litigation at the DOJ; and Eric Bruce,
also a former high-ranking DOJ official and one of the country’s leading
white-collar lawyers. Aimen Mir and these hires bolster Freshfields’
existing deep global regulatory experience.
Freshfields has advised on many of the most significant foreign
investment transactions in the world, dating back to the landmark DP
World/P&O transaction in 2006, and including more recently the Midea
Group/Kuka AG and SoftBank Group Corp/ARM Holdings PLC transactions.
