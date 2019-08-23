Log in
Top CPG Trends to Expect in Western Europe| Experts at Infiniti Reveal the Top CPG Trends That Will Take the Industry by Storm over the Next Decade

08/23/2019 | 08:02am EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on Western Europe’s CPG industry trends to expect over the next decade. In this blog, experts at Infiniti examine the current CPG industry landscape in Western Europe and predict how the sector will change and the factors that will cause the change in the next ten years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005069/en/

Western Europe’s CPG industry trends. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Industry experts at Infiniti, Western European countries will witness new waves of transformation over the next couple of years. Some of the current trends influencing the CPG sector in this region include increased migration from offline to online shopping channels, investors ushering in new streams of consolidation, and increasing regulations for CPG manufacturers. In order to thrive in the long-run, the existing players in the CPG industry must reinvent their strategies.

Surviving in the saturated markets of Western Europe, in the long run, requires businesses to accurately foresee market changes and draft powerful strategies to adapt. Request a free proposal to know how our solutions can help.

Western Europe’s CPG industry trends

Emergence of niche consumer segments

The mass market in Western European countries will soon shrink, giving rise to a range of small yet lucrative customer segments. For example, CPG industry trends like healthy foods, environmentally friendly product, and increased personalization will gain momentum. CPG companies that want to stay abreast with such trends and effectively serve these market segments must become innovative and agile.

Cross-channel shopping and growth of discounter sales

Modern consumers now want to shop at different types of stores. Such CPG industry trends are becoming highly popular among consumers in Western European countries. They are increasingly making purchases from multiple retail formats, channels, and banners. Furthermore, discounter sales are gaining momentum in European countries such as Italy, Spain, and Germany.

We can help CPG companies in Western Europe build operating models that holds promise as future growth engines. Get in touch with our experts to know more!

Digital shopping

‘Going digital’ is one of the key CPG industry trends that is going to take the sector by storm. Shopping trends such as ‘online grocery’ is gradually becoming a vital source of income for both retailers and CPG manufacturers.

Stricter regulations

Government bodies across Western Europe are introducing new measures to boost consumer protection and promote sustainability. Changing environmental standards and new laws will make it harder for companies operating in Western Europe to stay ahead of the regulatory curve.

Learn more about how Western Europe’s CPG industry is changing. Request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
