Top Canon & Nikon Digital SLR Camera Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Nikon D3500 & Canon EOS 80D Rebel DSLR Camera Savings Rated by Deal Stripe

12/01/2019 | 02:11pm EST

Deals experts compare the best Canon EOS Rebel and Nikon digital SLR camera deals for Cyber Monday 2019

Compare the best DSLR Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on Nikon D3500, Canon EOS Rebel models & more DSLR cameras are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Deal Stripe.

Best DSLR deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Digital SLRs comprise a wide-range of cameras with numerous options available for all skill levels. Offering significantly more control while photographing or taking videos, DSLRs are a tried-and-true technology that blends intuitiveness and familiarity. The Nikon D3400 is a rock solid option as it is equipped with a 24.2MP DX-format CMOS sensor and EXPEED 4 image processor with sensitivities up to ISO 25600. Another good entry-level model is the Canon EOS Rebel T6, with an 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ image processor, with expanded sensitivity to ISO 12800.

How are Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals different? Online retailers make the most of the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy by stretching their holiday sales until the Monday following Black Friday. On Cyber Monday, holiday shoppers can expect to find some of the most attractive online deals, especially on electronics and gadgets.

Amazon broke the record for Cyber Monday sales last year, with approximately $7.9 billion in total online sales according to Adobe Analytics.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
