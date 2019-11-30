Top Casper, Tuft & Needle & Leesa Mattress Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Memory Foam, King & Queen Mattress Deals Listed by Saver Trends

Save on a twin, queen or king mattress at the Cyber Monday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best mattress Cyber Monday deals

There are many kinds of mattresses available to the public. Earlier versions of the mattress were often made with coiled springs, these are still dependable and widely sold but more recently memory foam models have taken over the market. Brands like Casper, Tuft and Needle, Winkbeds and Leesa make top-rated memory foam mattress in varying sizes including twin, full, king and queen. There are also specialty brands like Purple and Tempur-Pedic that produce trademarked mattresses that are similar to memory foam because they conform to the shape of the sleeper, reduce motion transfer and have mattress cooling technology.

What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Cyber Monday, which takes place on the Monday after Black Friday, was first conceived to motivate people to shop online after the big Black Friday sales. Shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on gadgets, electronics and home products throughout Cyber Monday.

Adobe Analytics reported that Cyber Monday 2018 totaled a record breaking $7.9 billion in online sales.

