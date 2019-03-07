Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Top Chinese diplomat says supports Huawei's bid for legal redress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 09:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a joint news conference with Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Chyngyz Aidarbekov in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Friday that China supports Huawei Technologies' bid for legal redress in the United States, adding that Beijing would resolutely protect the rights of Chinese people and firms.

The Chinese telecoms equipment maker has sued the U.S. government, saying a law limiting its U.S. business was unconstitutional.

The lawsuit marks another rift between China and the United States, which spent most of 2018 slapping import tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods.

In December, Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada at the United States' request and faces possible extradition.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament, Wang said it was "quite obvious" that recent actions were deliberate political moves to bring certain people and companies down.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:22pChina Exports Tumbled in February
DJ
11:20pIndia board hand Pant lucrative central contract
RE
11:17pJapan sees global growth risks persisting on trade war, China slowdown
RE
11:16pChina February exports tumble the most in three years, slowdown worries deepen
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11pChina February exports tumble the most in three years, slowdown worries deepen
RE
11:04pOil prices slide on economic slowdown, surging U.S. supply
RE
11:04pERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Perth Energy Pty Ltd – Minor amendment to gas trading licence GTL12
PU
11:02pAsia stocks dealt fresh blow as China exports sink
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
5OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.