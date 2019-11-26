Log in
Top Computer & Gaming Monitor Black Friday Deals for 2019: All The Best Ultrawide, Curved, 144Hz & 4K Monitor Deals Rounded Up by Save Bubble

11/26/2019 | 12:51pm EST

Compare the latest computer monitor Black Friday deals for 2019 and enjoy instant savings on best-selling monitors from brands like Samsung, G-Sync, Acer, Asus, LG, HP and more

Find the best monitor Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on popular 144hz gaming monitor models

Best monitor deals:

Best gaming monitor deals:

Best 4K monitor deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The basic specs for a computer gaming monitor are TN or IPS panels, 144Hz or 240Hz refresh rate, FreeSync or G-SYNC, 4K resolution, and ultrawide or curved for better viewing experience. The Samsung UE570 is one of the best in terms of picture and response. It is comparable to the Acer Predator and the ASUS ROG Swift. HP and LG are both catching up with their own version of top-tier monitors which are the EliteDisplay and UltraGear, respectively.

What do shoppers need to know about Black Friday deals? Deals on Black Friday offer considerable savings to shoppers across all product categories. In 2016, Profitero reported that Amazon sold mid-range electronic items, which are normally priced between $50 to $100, at 36% off on average.

Long lines and heavy traffic continue to push Black Friday shoppers away from physical stores and towards the more convenient online portals. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reported that in 2018, 41.4 million people conducted their shopping online during the holiday sales period, while only 34.7 million people shopped exclusively in stores.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
