Top Computer & Gaming Monitor Black Friday Deals for 2019: All The Best Ultrawide, Curved, 144Hz & 4K Monitor Deals Rounded Up by Save Bubble

The basic specs for a computer gaming monitor are TN or IPS panels, 144Hz or 240Hz refresh rate, FreeSync or G-SYNC, 4K resolution, and ultrawide or curved for better viewing experience. The Samsung UE570 is one of the best in terms of picture and response. It is comparable to the Acer Predator and the ASUS ROG Swift. HP and LG are both catching up with their own version of top-tier monitors which are the EliteDisplay and UltraGear, respectively.

What do shoppers need to know about Black Friday deals? Deals on Black Friday offer considerable savings to shoppers across all product categories. In 2016, Profitero reported that Amazon sold mid-range electronic items, which are normally priced between $50 to $100, at 36% off on average.

Long lines and heavy traffic continue to push Black Friday shoppers away from physical stores and towards the more convenient online portals. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reported that in 2018, 41.4 million people conducted their shopping online during the holiday sales period, while only 34.7 million people shopped exclusively in stores.

