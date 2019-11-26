Top Computer & Gaming Monitor Black Friday Deals for 2019: All The Best Ultrawide, Curved, 144Hz & 4K Monitor Deals Rounded Up by Save Bubble

Find the best monitor Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on popular 144hz gaming monitor models
Best monitor deals:
-
Save up to 59% on a wide range of computer & gaming monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on curved, gaming, ultra-wide & 4K monitors
-
Save up to 52% on top-rated HP monitors - check live deals on top-rated HP curved monitors, Ultraslim Full-HD monitors, Ultrawide monitors and gaming monitors
-
Save up to $200 on a wide range of monitors and displays at Amazon - featuring savings on monitors from top rated brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, Asus and LG
-
Save up to $150 on Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, LG, MSI & Samsung monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on 4K, 144hz & ultrawide monitors
-
Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at Dell.com
-
Save on select Acer monitors including gaming and 4K monitors at Acer.com
Best gaming monitor deals:
Best 4K monitor deals:
The basic specs for a computer gaming monitor are TN or IPS panels, 144Hz or 240Hz refresh rate, FreeSync or G-SYNC, 4K resolution, and ultrawide or curved for better viewing experience. The Samsung UE570 is one of the best in terms of picture and response. It is comparable to the Acer Predator and the ASUS ROG Swift. HP and LG are both catching up with their own version of top-tier monitors which are the EliteDisplay and UltraGear, respectively.
