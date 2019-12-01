Log in
Top Cricut Maker & Explore Air 2 Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of Cricut Cutting Machine, Heat Press & Bundle Sales Compared by Saver Trends

12/01/2019 | 09:31am EST

Cyber Monday experts share the best Cricut heat press, cutting machine & craft tool deals for shoppers in 2019

Cricut Cyber Monday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest savings on best-selling Cricut Maker, Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine and craft tools bundles listed below by the deals experts at Saver Trends.

Best Cricut deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Cricut aims to meet every die-cutting need with their Cricut Explore Air and Cricut Maker lines. The latest iteration to the Explore Air line, the Cricut Explore Air 2, is a definite must-buy machine with an added Fast Mode for cutting up to twice the speed of its predecessor. Beginners can buy a Cricut bundle to eliminate having to buy materials separately.

Are there still Cyber Monday sales this year? The majority of Black Friday deals typically end after Cyber Monday. A term that originated in 2005, Cyber Monday sees many retailers offering impressive online deals on a wide array of electronics, gadgets and big-ticket items.

Cyber Monday 2019 in the United States was the most successful online shopping day of all time, reaching $7.9 billion in sales.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
