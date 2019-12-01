Log in
Top Cyber Monday ASUS Tablet & Laptop Deals: List of ASUS ZenPad, Chromebook Flip, & ZenBook Deals by Deal Stripe

12/01/2019

Compare the latest ASUS Cyber Monday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on best-selling ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 laptop, ZenBooks & ZenPads

Here are the best ASUS Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on ASUS ZenBook, ZenPad and Chromebook Flip C302 laptops and tablets by checking out the deals listed below.

Best ASUS deals:

Save up to 40% on ASUS Zenbook notebooks at Walmart - the ASUS Zenbook Flip is the world's thinnest convertible laptop at just 13.9mm it comes with a 360 degree ErgoLift hinge for flexibility and convenience

Save up to $400 on ASUS ZenBook ultra-thin ultrabooks & laptops at Amazon

Save up to 47% on ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 & more top-rated Chromebooks at Walmart

Save up to $120 on ASUS Chromebooks at Amazon

Save up to $500 on ASUS gaming laptops at Amazon

Shop the ASUS Black Friday sale at ASUS.com

Save up to $300 on a wide range of ASUS laptops, Chromebooks & ASUS ROG gaming PCs at Walmart

Save up to 80% on ASUS laptops, Chromebooks, desktop PCs & monitors at Amazon - check for the latest prices on top-rated ASUS devices like the Zenbook, Chromebook Flip C302 and Zenpad

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Dubbed as the “laptop of tomorrow,” the ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo is a powerful laptop that enhances the productivity and creativity of the user. For versatility and convenience, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA is the next best alternative. The ZenPad tablets are the devices to go for if consumers need to have the ASUS screen quality, powerful processor, cinematic entertainment, and portability.

What should shoppers know about Cyber Monday? Top online retailers stretch their holiday sales through to Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Although online deals are available on a wide range of products, heavier Cyber Monday discounts are normally reserved for electronics, tech gadgets and big-ticket items.

Cyber Monday in 2018 was Amazon's most lucrative sales event ever at the time.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
