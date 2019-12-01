Top Cyber Monday Cricut Deals for 2019: Cricut EasyPress, Explore Air 2 & Maker Cutting Machine & More Cricut Bundle Deals Listed by Consumer Walk

Compare the latest Cricut Cyber Monday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on a wide array of Cricut cutting machines, heat press & craft tool bundles including the Cricut Maker & Cricut Explore Air 2

Here’s the best Cricut deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best Cricut Explore Air 2, Cricut Maker, Cricut EasyPress and Cricut cutting machine and craft tool bundle Cyber Monday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Consumer Walk.

Best Cricut deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Fans of die-cutting can only benefit from investing in a Cricut machine. The Cricut Explore Air line simplifies the process of creating gifts and decorations made from paper to fabric. The Cricut Explore Air 2 can be bought as a bundle with iron-on patches and tools, making it a good buy for die-cutting beginners. The Cricut Maker is a new line designed to cut balsa wood, leather and other thick materials.

Cricut offers holiday deals on their top-rated craft machines on Cyber Monday, with savings of up to 66% off on the Cricut Maker, Cricut Explore Air 2, Cricut EasyPress, Cricut BrightPad, tool sets and materials including paper, vinyl, infusible ink and iron-on sheets. Shoppers can check the brand’s online store or visit big-box retailers Amazon and Walmart to get the best Cyber Monday discounts on Cricut machines.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005148/en/