Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top Cyber Monday Vitamix Blender Deals for 2019: The Latest Blender Deals Rated by Deal Stripe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Compare the latest Vitamix blender Cyber Monday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on Vitamix high performance & classic blenders

What are the best Cyber Monday Vitamix blender deals of 2019? Deal Stripe monitor savings on Vitamix blenders including the Vitamix 7500, 5200, E310, and Professional Series 750 classic blenders over Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best Vitamix blender deals:

More blender deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Vitamix is an Ohio-based private company that manufactures high-performance blending equipment for homes and businesses. The Vitamix 750 blender from the Professional series has 5 presets plus 10-speed dial options. The Vitamix 7500 is an older model but sports the same 2.2-horsepower as the 750. Both the Vitamix 5200 and Vitamix 5300 come from the same C-series although the 5300 has a thermal protection system.

Are deals on Cyber Monday different from those on Black Friday? Cyber Monday became the marketing term for the first day after the Thanksgiving weekend due to the influx of new online deals released during the last day of Black Friday sales. New deals are typically launched on gadgets and big-ticket home appliances.

Amazon broke the record for Cyber Monday sales last year, with approximately $7.9 billion in total online sales according to Adobe Analytics.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04pOil jumps on Chinese factory growth, hopes for deeper OPEC cuts
RE
09:03pFREEMAN FINTECH : China, Iran hold consultation on Iran nuclear issue
PU
09:03pCHIHO ENVIRONMENTAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 November, 2019
PU
09:03pFREEMAN FINTECH : (1) delay in publication of interim results and despatch of interim report for the six months ended 30 september 2019, (2) updates on profit warning, (3) postponement of board meeting, and (4) suspension of trading
PU
09:03pFREEMAN FINTECH : Dwelling approvals fall in October (Media Release)
PU
09:01pTOP CYBER MONDAY CRICUT DEALS FOR 2019 : Cricut EasyPress, Explore Air 2 & Maker Cutting Machine & More Cricut Bundle Deals Listed by Consumer Walk
BU
09:00pPoly Property Development Plans Hong Kong IPO
DJ
08:53pPERENNIAL INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 Nov 2019
PU
08:53pDELTA AIR LINES : manages operations during winter storm, Northeast waiver in effect for Monday (Article)
PU
08:51pTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Fukushima melted fuel removal begins 2021, end state unknown
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
2HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
3U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
4THE BEST JBL CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): Top JBL Flip & Charge Bluetooth Speaker Sales Compared by Spending ..
5LIST OF SPRINT CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): All the Best Sprint Smartphone, Tablet & Smartwatch Savings Share..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group