Top DJI Phantom, Ronin, Spark, & Mavic Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Latest DJI Drone & Kit Deals Researched by Deal Tomato

12/02/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Check out the top DJI deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring Phantom, Spark, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Mavic 2 Pro & Mavic Pro Platinum drone sales

Searching for the top DJI deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Deal Tomato have published their list of the best DJI Mavic Air, Mavic Pro Platinum, Mavic 2, Phantom and Spark drone series deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best DJI drone deals:

Best DJI Ronin, Osmo & VR deals:

More DJI deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

DJI Drones made aerial photography and videography more accessible to the average consumer when it launched its Phantom series in 2013. Today, DJI has countless top-grade drones for consumer, professional and enterprise use. The DJI Mavic series, which includes the Mavic Pro Platinum and Mavic Air, allows the average user to shoot like a pro. For new drone users, the DJI Spark lets users enjoy DJI’s signature technologies without breaking the bank.

What is on offer on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday marks the end of the Turkey 5, the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. On this day shoppers enjoy impressive discounts and further price drops on smartphones, tablets, laptops and appliances.

Amazon reported that Cyber Monday in 2018 was the biggest sales event in their history at the time.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
