Top Dell Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Alienware Gaming PC, Dell Inspiron & XPS Laptop & Monitor Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Walk

11/23/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Here’s a review of the top early Dell desktop & laptop deals for Black Friday 2019, including savings on Dell XPS 13, XPS 15, Inspiron & Alienware laptops, PCs & monitors

Here’s our expert pick of the best early Dell Black Friday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday sales team at Consumer Walk.

Best Dell deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Dell’s high-end laptops remain the best in the business. Led by the XPS 13 and XPS 15 models, these laptops feature high-resolution displays, exceptional build quality and powerful processors. The XPS 13 features a virtually borderless InfinityEdge display with an 8th gen Intel® processor. The slightly larger XPS 15, meanwhile features an optional Quad HD+ (3200x1800) touchscreen display -- which is 5x the resolution of a standard HD display. 2-in-1 convertible models are also available for both XPS models, giving 2-in-1 Inspiron users the flexibility for a higher-end laptop upgrade.

On which date will Black Friday land this year? In 2019, Black Friday falls on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday three days later on December 2nd.

Amazon’s Black Friday sales start in the beginning of November and continue past Cyber Monday into early December. The sales week leading up to Black Friday remains the most important for shoppers due to the number of deals on offer. Holiday specials also arrive very early at Walmart this year, with an Early Deals Drop offering savings on kitchen equipment, children’s toys and more starting on October 25. The Walmart Black Friday sale usually begins on November 27th on the retailer’s online store. The evening of Thanksgiving normally sees the doors open for their in-store Black Friday deals.

Although most online retailers offer deals until Cyber Monday, shoppers can expect more discounts from Amazon for the entire next week. Amazon typically extends its online promotions for its Cyber Monday Sales Week where shoppers can enjoy significant discounts on high-ticket items.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
