Top Dynamic International : Announcements and Notices - Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BRAINHOLE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ໘ ݸ߅ҦϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2203)

ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the circular and notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "Original Notice of EGM") dated 30 July 2019 which set out the details of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Brainhole Technology Limited (the "Company") to be held at Luxembourg Room I-II, 3rd Floor, Regal Kowloon Hotel, 71 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 August 2019, the resolution to be proposed at the EGM for the approval of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") therein, and the accompanying form of proxy (the "Proxy Form") for use at the EGM.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EGM will be held, as originally scheduled.

The Company hereby clarifies that:-

(i) the ordinary resolution 1, including items (a) and (b), as set out in the Proxy Form will be considered and approved as a single resolution at the EGM; and

(ii) the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 15 August 2019 to Tuesday, 20 August 2019 (both dates inclusive) for determining the shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. No transfer of shares of the Company and/or the conversion of the outstanding convertible bonds will be registered during this period. Shareholders whose name appear on the register of members of the Company on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.

Save as disclosed herein, other contents of the Original Notice of EGM and the Proxy Form are correct and remain unchanged. This notice is supplemental to, and shall be read in conjunction with, the Original Notice of EGM and the Proxy Form.

The Proxy Form which has been dispatched for the purpose of the EGM will remain valid, and will be available for use for the EGM. For the avoidance of doubt, the Proxy Form lodged by the Shareholders prior to the date hereof shall continue to be valid and effective to the fullest extent applicable, if correctly completed. In the event any Shareholders voted differently toward the relevant items of the ordinary resolution in the Proxy Form, then such votes will be deemed invalid.

Shareholders could resubmit a fresh proxy form (the "Resubmitted Proxy Form") not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof (the "Proxy Closing Time"), in such case, the Resubmitted Proxy Form will revoke and supersede the original Proxy Form (the "Original Proxy Form") lodged by him/her. The Resubmitted Proxy Form will then be treated as a valid proxy form lodged by the Shareholder if correctly stated.

However, if the Resubmitted Proxy Form is lodged after the Proxy Closing Time, the Resubmitted Proxy Form will be deemed invalid, and it will not revoke the Original Proxy Form previously lodged by the Shareholder.

By order of the Board

Brainhole Technology Limited

Zhang Liang Johnson

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Liang Johnson and Ms. Wan Duo and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Xu Liang,

Mr. Chen Johnson Xi and Ms. Zhang Yibo.