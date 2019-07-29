Top Dynamic International : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BRAINHOLE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

腦 洞 科 技 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2203)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM")of Brainhole Technology Limited (the "Company") will be held at Luxembourg Room I-II, 3rd Floor, Regal Kowloon Hotel, 71 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 August 2019, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modifications, the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company to be taken by way of poll:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. "THAT

the Acquisition Agreement (as defined and described in the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 30 July 2019 (the " Circular ")) and the transactions contemplated under the Acquisition Agreement (a copy of the Acquisition Agreement is tabled at the meeting and marked "A" and initialed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose) be and are hereby confirmed, approved and ratified; and any one director of the Company (" Director ") be and is hereby authorised to do such acts and things, to sign and execute such other documents and to take such steps as he/she in his/ her discretion consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to carry out or give effect to or otherwise in connection with or in relation to the Acquisition Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder."

By order of the Board

Brainhole Technology Limited

Zhang Liang Johnson

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019