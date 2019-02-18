Top Dynamic International : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP DYNAMIC

TOP DYNAMIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED इԞණྠ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2203)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Top Dynamic International Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group expects to record a decline in the net profit after taxation for the year ended 31 December 2018 of approximately 20% when compared to the same period in the last year. This is mainly attributable to (i) increase in costs of goods sold during the period as a result of rising material costs, and (ii) increase in distribution expenses during the period.

The Company is in the process of finalising the results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the Board and is not based on any figures or information which have been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Hong Kong, 18 February 2019

