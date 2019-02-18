Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top Dynamic International : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 09:42am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP DYNAMIC

TOP DYNAMIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED इԞණྠ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2203)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Top Dynamic International Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group expects to record a decline in the net profit after taxation for the year ended 31 December 2018 of approximately 20% when compared to the same period in the last year. This is mainly attributable to (i) increase in costs of goods sold during the period as a result of rising material costs, and (ii) increase in distribution expenses during the period.

The Company is in the process of finalising the results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the Board and is not based on any figures or information which have been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Top Dynamic International Holdings Limited

Zhang Liang Johnson

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Liang Johnson, Ms. Wan Duo and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Xu Liang,

Mr. Chen Johnson Xi and Ms. Zhang Yibo.

Disclaimer

Top Dynamic International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 14:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aCISCO : How Cisco's Talent Brand Brought Life to our New Employee Videos
PU
10:42aTAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Disclosure regarding the plan for the purchase of treasury shares
PU
10:42aGARMIN : 25th Anniversary of GPS 155 Milestone
PU
10:40aGERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:39a#NOTOMBS : Saudi 'bid' prompts calls for boycott by Man United fans
AQ
10:38aFIRSTRAND : Nigerian lawyer accepts US$1 million settlement, but still takes on FirstRand
AQ
10:38aSTOLT NIELSEN S A : Share buy-back by Stolt-Nielsen Limited
AQ
10:38aGENZE : Joins Mahindra Automotive North America
BU
10:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - lonmin plc
PU
10:37aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - sibanye gold limited
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
2VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
3COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Britain's FT says allegations over Wirecard reporting are false
5FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.