Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top Dynamic International : Circulars - Discloseable and Connected Transaction in Relation to the Acquisition of the Entire Equity Interest of Guangzhou Weaving; and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 05:05am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Brainhole Technology Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

BRAINHOLE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

腦 洞 科 技 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2203)

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION

TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST

OF GUANGZHOU WEAVING;

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Financial adviser to the Company

Independent Financial Adviser to

the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 23 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on page 24 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing advice and recommendations to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 25 to 52 of this circular.

  1. notice convening the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of Brainhole Technology Limited to be held at Luxembourg Room I-II, 3rd Floor, Regal Kowloon Hotel, 71 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 is set out on pages 58 to 59 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is also enclosed.

Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the office of the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof in person should you so wish.

30 July 2019

CONTENTS

Pages

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Letter from the Independent Board Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24

Letter from the Independent Financial Adviser . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25

Appendix - General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

53

Notice of EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

58

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context otherwise requires:

''Acquisition''

the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares in accordance with

the terms and conditions of the Acquisition Agreement

''Acquisition Agreement''

the Acquisition Agreement dated 5 March 2019 entered

into among the Purchaser, Guangzhou Chong Dong and the

Target in respect of the Acquisition

''Acquisition Announcement''

''associate(s)''

''Board''

''Business Day''

''Company''

the announcement of the Company dated 5 March 2019 in relation to among other things, the Acquisition Agreement

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the board of Directors

any day (other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday or a day on which a typhoon signal number 8 or above or a ''black'' rainstorm signal is hoisted in Hong Kong between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) on which licensed banks in Hong Kong are generally open for business throughout their normal business hours

Brainhole Technology Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2203)

''Completion''

completion of the Acquisition

''Completion Date''

the date of Completion

''connected person(s)''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

''Consideration''

the consideration for the Acquisition in the maximum

amount of RMB68.0 million (subject to adjustments)

''controlling shareholder''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''EGM''

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be

held and convened for the Independent Shareholders to

consider, and if thought fit, to approve the ordinary

resolution in respect of the Acquisition Agreement and the

transactions contemplated thereunder

''Enlarged Group''

the Group and the Target Group upon Completion

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''Guangzhou Chong Dong''

Guangzhou Chong Dong Technology Co., Ltd.*（廣州蟲洞

科技有限公司）, a company established in the PRC and is

wholly beneficially owned by Mr. Zhang

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Independent Board Committee''

the independent board committee, comprising all the

independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Xu

Liang, Mr. Chen Johnson Xi and Ms. Zhang Yibo, which

has been established to make recommendations to the

Independent Shareholders in respect of the Acquisition

Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder

''Independent Financial Adviser''

First Shanghai Capital Limited, a licensed corporation

or ''First Shanghai''

registered with the SFC to carry out Type 6 (advising on

corporate finance) regulated activity under the SFO, being

the independent financial adviser appointed by the

Company with the approval of the Independent Board

Committee for the purpose of advising the Independent

Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in

respect of the Acquisition Agreement and the transactions

contemplated thereunder

''Independent Shareholder(s)''

Shareholder(s) other than Mr. Zhang, Yoho Bravo and their

respective associates

''Independent Third Party(ies)''

third party(ies) independent of, and not connected with, the

Company and its connected persons

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

''Independent Valuer''

Valtech Valuation Advisory Limited, an independent

professional valuer

''Latest Practicable Date''

25 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining

certain information for inclusion in this circular

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

''Mr. Zhang''

Mr. Zhang Liang Johnson, the chairman and an executive

Director

''Negative List''

the Special Administrative Measures for Access of Foreign

Investment (Negative List) (2018 Edition) promulgated by

the PRC National Development and Reform Commission

and Ministry of Commerce with effect from 28 July 2018

to 29 July 2019, and the Special Administrative Measures

for Access of Foreign Investment (Negative List) (2019

Edition) promulgated by the PRC National Development

and Reform Commission and Ministry of Commerce with

effect from 30 July 2019

''Payment Date''

any Business Days between the date of the issuance of the

audited report of the Target for the financial year ending

on 31 December 2019 and the tenth Business Day

thereafter (solely based on the discretion of the Purchaser

and subject to the fulfillment of all conditions precedent)

''PRC''

the People's Republic of China, which, for the purpose of

this circular, excludes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

''PRC Subsidiary''

Hunan Huama Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.*（湖南

華馬建設工程有限公司）, a company established in the

PRC and is wholly-owned by the Target

''Purchaser''

Brainhole Technology Investments Limited, a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an

indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

''RMB''

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Top Dynamic International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 09:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:25aBTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc
PU
05:25aBTG : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - btg plc
PU
05:25aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Launches Further Marine Fuel Contracts in Advance of IMO 2020
BU
05:23aOil loses ground on pessimism over U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:23aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Expects 1st Half Net Profit to Rise Sharply
DJ
05:21aALSTOM : to provide technical support to Azerbaijan Railways
AQ
05:20aSMURFIT KAPPA : eCommerce expertise leads to impressive sales growth for flower provider
PU
05:20aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Holding(s) in Company
PU
05:20aKINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
05:20aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ryanair profit slumps 21% as overcapacity drives fares down
4AVANGRID INC : EXCLUSIVE: First big U.S. offshore wind project hits snag due to fishing-industry concerns
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group