Top Dyson Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Dyson Vacuum & Hair Dryer Savings Rated by Retail Egg

11/02/2019 | 06:52am EDT

Our round-up of the best early Dyson vacuum & hair dryer deals for Black Friday 2019, featuring V8 & V10 Animal & Absolute cordless vacuums and Supersonic hair dryer deals

Here’s a list of all the best early Dyson vacuum and hair dryer Black Friday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Retail Egg.

Best Dyson vacuum deals:

Best Dyson hair deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Dyson vacuum brand has a reputation of being sleek, expensive and high quality. The Dyson V8 Absolute is lightweight and portable, making it a favorite among apartment residents. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 is preferred by pet owners for strong suction power. The V6 is the best cordless model from Dyson with up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. The Dyson V7 Car + Boat clean up messes in vehicles the most effectively.

Is Black Friday 2019 a multi-day event? As this year’s Thanksgiving Day falls on November 28, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 fall on November 29 and December 2, respectively.

Black Friday sales are available on Amazon much earlier than the actual day. Deals appear on the site in early November with more being added every hour during Black Friday week and lasting until early December. Walmart also gets a head start on holiday sales season with their Early Holiday Savings, beginning on October 25th and running throughout November. Top items such as electronics, toys, and sporting goods are expected to be on sale. Walmart’s Black Friday sale usually begins on November 27th. Meanwhile, its in-store deals typically start on the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th.

Amazon runs its Black Friday deals longer than other retailers, who usually end theirs on Cyber Monday. Holiday discounts on Amazon are typically extended for an additional week during their Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
