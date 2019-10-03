Top Education : GAINED REACCREDITATION AND EXTENDED ACCREDITATION TO HOBART CAMPUS WITH MAJOR AUSTRALIAN ACCOUNTING BODIES IN ALL COMMERCE COURSES CONTAINING ACCOUNTING DISCIPLINES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP EDUCATION GROUP LTD

澳洲成峰高教集團有限公司

(Registered in New South Wales, Australia with limited liability)

(ACN 098 139 176) (Stock code: 1752)

TOP GAINED REACCREDITATION AND EXTENDED ACCREDITATION TO HOBART CAMPUS WITH MAJOR AUSTRALIAN ACCOUNTING BODIES IN ALL COMMERCE COURSES CONTAINING ACCOUNTING DISCIPLINES

This announcement is made by Top Education Group Ltd (the "Company" or "TOP") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that Australia's main professional accounting accreditation bodies, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and CPA Australia, have determined that Australian National Institute of Management and Commerce ( known as Top Education Institute) continues to meet the required accreditation standards and its professional accreditation status is successfully renewed after the comprehensive 5-year periodic reaccreditation review. At the same time, the professional accreditation of the following programs offered by TOP be extended to Hobart campus have been approved: Bachelor of International Business (BIB), Master of Professional Accounting (MPA) and Master of Professional Accounting Services (MPAS).

