Top Executives from Expedia, Alaska Airlines and Marriott To Headline TiE Seattle’s First-Ever Travel and Hospitality Technology Panel

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiE Seattle, the local chapter of the largest entrepreneur network in the world, is expanding its programs that focus on ideation and funding to special domains and industries with its first-ever Travel and Hospitality Technology Panel on Thursday, September 6, starting at 6:30 pm at Soma Towers, Bellevue, Washington.



Top executives from the travel and hospitality industry - Aman Butani, President at Expedia, Carla Murray, SVP at Marriott International and Charu Jain, CIO at Alaska Airlines - will share their insights on how technology is fundamentally changing this $2.3 trillion dollar a year industry, including how the industry is poised at the cusp of major change, fueled by new and emerging technologies that offer tremendous opportunities for the tech entrepreneurs, investors and business suppliers. Charter member Malay Verma, EVP of Zensar Technologies, will moderate the event.

Panel attendees will have the opportunity to connect with these industry experts, as well as other entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders.

Topics to be covered include:

How the travel and hospitality industry is rapidly changing, with new entrants challenging and disrupting traditional businesses

The impact of changing demographics and tastes on travel businesses and how they can leverage new technologies to provide personalized services to keep disruptors at bay

The importance of balancing technology with the customer experience and how to accomplish it

Keeping an eye on privacy and security while offering personalization and convenience

The panel is one in a series that TiE regularly hosts on industries where innovation is rife and wealth is being created. They are designed to create dialog between the entrepreneur, enterprise and investor as well as develop relationships beyond the event.

“If you have an idea, a startup or a fund serving the travel and hospitality industry, you want to attend this event,” said Sharmilli Ghosh, president of TiE Seattle.

Cost is $15 for non-TiE members and $5 for TiE members. To register, please visit https://hub.tie.org/e/industry-spotlight--travel-technology-copy-2 .

About TiE Seattle

TiE is the largest global non-profit, with 61 chapters in 17 countries, aggregating a network of over 15,000 entrepreneurs, startup advisors and venture capitalists.

TiE operates on five pillars: education, mentoring, networking, incubation and funding. The TiE network provides entrepreneurs the support needed to go from ideation to funding.

The TiE network is 26 years old. TiE Seattle was founded in 2000 by a group of successful entrepreneurs to support entrepreneurship in the greater Seattle area. TiE Seattle hosts numerous programs and events throughout the year, to bring together entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, mentors, advisors, service providers and investors and thereby grow the network and strengthen the platform. TiE events are sponsored by the leading VC’s, enterprises and law firms fostering entrepreneurship in the Seattle startup ecosystem.