Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top Executives from Expedia, Alaska Airlines and Marriott To Headline TiE Seattle’s First-Ever Travel and Hospitality Technology Panel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 07:34pm CEST

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiE Seattle, the local chapter of the largest entrepreneur network in the world, is expanding its programs that focus on ideation and funding to special domains and industries with its first-ever Travel and Hospitality Technology Panel on Thursday, September 6, starting at 6:30 pm at Soma Towers, Bellevue, Washington.

Top executives from the travel and hospitality industry - Aman Butani, President at Expedia, Carla Murray, SVP at Marriott International and Charu Jain, CIO at Alaska Airlines - will share their insights on how technology is fundamentally changing this $2.3 trillion dollar a year industry, including how the industry is poised at the cusp of major change, fueled by new and emerging technologies that offer tremendous opportunities for the tech entrepreneurs, investors and business suppliers.  Charter member Malay Verma, EVP of Zensar Technologies, will moderate the event.

Panel attendees will have the opportunity to connect with these industry experts, as well as other entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders.

Topics to be covered include:

  • How the travel and hospitality industry is rapidly changing, with new entrants challenging and disrupting traditional businesses
  • The impact of changing demographics and tastes on travel businesses and how they can leverage new technologies to provide personalized services to keep disruptors at bay
  • The importance of balancing technology with the customer experience and how to accomplish it
  • Keeping an eye on privacy and security while offering personalization and convenience

The panel is one in a series that TiE regularly hosts on industries where innovation is rife and wealth is being created.  They are designed to create dialog between the entrepreneur, enterprise and investor as well as develop relationships beyond the event. 

“If you have an idea, a startup or a fund serving the travel and hospitality industry, you want to attend this event,” said Sharmilli Ghosh, president of TiE Seattle.

Cost is $15 for non-TiE members and $5 for TiE members.  To register, please visit https://hub.tie.org/e/industry-spotlight--travel-technology-copy-2.

About TiE Seattle

TiE is the largest global non-profit, with 61 chapters in 17 countries, aggregating a network of over 15,000 entrepreneurs, startup advisors and venture capitalists.

TiE operates on five pillars: education, mentoring, networking, incubation and funding.  The TiE network provides entrepreneurs the support needed to go from ideation to funding.

The TiE network is 26 years old.  TiE Seattle was founded in 2000 by a group of successful entrepreneurs to support entrepreneurship in the greater Seattle area.  TiE Seattle hosts numerous programs and events throughout the year, to bring together entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, mentors, advisors, service providers and investors and thereby grow the network and strengthen the platform.  TiE events are sponsored by the leading VC’s, enterprises and law firms fostering entrepreneurship in the Seattle startup ecosystem.

Media contacts:
Belinda Young
BYPR
206-932-3145
byoung@bypr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pIndia Organic Food Market Size, Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:23pINSULIN PUMPS MARKET REPORT BY KEY MANUFACTURER DETAIL, PRODUCT TYPES, MARKET SIZE AND PRICE ANALYSIS BY 2023 : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Insulin Pumps Market by product (insulin pumps and insulin pump supplies & accessories), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online sales and diabetes clinics or centers) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
AQ
02:23pAsia-Pacific Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Markets 2018-2024 - Launch of Premium Targeted Therapies and Increasing Prevalence to Drive the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:22pNETFLIX : Starts production on sextuplets starring marlon wayans
PU
02:22pJERASH US : Road crash leaves 10 wounded
AQ
02:22pAMC : BBC AMERICA AND WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER LAUNCH STRATEGIC ALLIANCE, KICKING OFF WITH A PROPRIETARY RESEARCH STUDY ON THE IMPACT OF FEMALE REPRESENTATION
PU
02:19pCYPRUS : 1040 opt for Co-op redundancy deal (Update)
AQ
02:19pGlobal Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Drugs Market 2018-2022 - Leading Vendors Are Shire, CSL, GRIFOLS & Kamada - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:18pWAL MART STORES : Walmart bets big on virtual reality
AQ
02:18pDUBAI ISLAMIC BANK : DIB donates Dh5m to Kerala flood relief
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2World stock index at highest in over five months on trade deal
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
4Tesla shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Early cancer diagnosis The use of Raman spectroscopy in leading-edge biosensor devel..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.