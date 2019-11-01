Top Fed Officials Signal Comfort With Pause in Rate Cuts -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

Top Federal Reserve officials underscored the central bank's expectation that it could pause from further rate cuts as it assesses the economy in the coming weeks during remarks on Friday.

The Fed delivered its third consecutive quarter-percentage-point rate cut this week at its policy meeting, lowering its benchmark to a range between 1.5% and 1.75%, and signaled a pause. Steady hiring data in October provided more support for a wait-and-see approach.

"The economy is in a good place, and monetary policy is in a good place, " said Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida in a speech in New York on Friday.

Mr. Clarida said the Fed's rate cuts this year "are providing -- and will continue to provide -- meaningful support for the economy." Fed officials have often cited the accumulation of policy easing when signaling an attempt to return to the sidelines.

Mr. Clarida and Randal Quarles, the Fed's vice chairman for bank regulation, delivered the same message that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell offered at his news conference on Wednesday. Mr. Quarles spoke at a conference in New Haven, Conn.

Both men said the central bank's policy stance was "likely to remain appropriate" so long as incoming economic reports showed moderate growth supporting a strong labor market.

They cited a slowdown in global growth and an increase in trade-policy uncertainty as a driver of recent weakness in exports, manufacturing and investment.

Earlier Friday, Mr. Clarida said his favorable baseline outlook for the U.S. stemmed largely from the Fed's decisions this year to cut interest rates. "We've done the adjustment," he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. "I would be less optimistic about the economy if we had not made those" three rate cuts.

Market expectations of a fourth interest-rate cut at the Fed's final meeting of the year, on Dec. 10-11, fell on Friday. Investors in futures markets placed a roughly one-in-10 probability on a cut on Friday afternoon, compared with a one-in-five probability on Thursday. Economists at JPMorgan Chase and Barclays removed a previously anticipated December rate cut from their forecasts.

The Fed raised its policy rate four times last year. Higher interest rates can attract capital from investors abroad, strengthening the dollar and weakening exports. The central bank has cut rates three times this year to cushion the economy against a sharper-than-anticipated slowdown from global growth and manufacturing-related weakness.

Notably, Mr. Clarida said he didn't see much evidence that a slight appreciation of the dollar against other currencies this year had played much of a role in a decline in U.S. exports. By contrast, the dollar appreciated by nearly 25% in 2014, which Mr. Clarida said had a much more direct effect in reducing demand for American exports.

Instead, Mr. Clarida indicated that the U.S.-China trade war and a slowdown in foreign growth had resulted in a sharp slowdown in exports, which have been flat over the past year after adjusting for inflation. Such a low level of production is "an unusual development outside of recession," he said.

Mr. Clarida cited a fall in oil prices and a rise in the dollar, which can reduce prices paid on imported goods, as important contributors to the subdued pace of U.S. inflation this year.

Mr. Clarida said the dollar tended to strengthen against other currencies during periods of heightened uncertainty or financial stress and during periods in which foreign economies weaken.

The Labor Department reported early Friday that the U.S. economy added 128,000 jobs, a number that was higher than many economists anticipated and that would have been higher if not for an autoworker strike that recently concluded.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6% in October, a level most Fed officials estimate is low enough to put pressure on wages and inflation. Still, inflation has been muted this year, holding slightly below the Fed's 2% target.

Mr. Clarida said he saw no sign that rising wages were leading to excessive inflation and that he was paying close attention to consumers' and businesses' expectations of future inflation, which economists believe plays an important role in determining actual price pressures.

Recent measures of inflation expectations have drifted to historically low levels. Mr. Clarida said such measures "reside at the low end of a range" that could be consistent with the Fed's goals.

Mr. Quarles indicated somewhat less concern about inflation readings. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, inflation rose 1.7% in August from a year earlier, according to the Fed's preferred gauge. Recent readings "are fairly close" to the Fed's target, he said, adding that he expects inflation will inch toward the Fed's goal in the coming months.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com