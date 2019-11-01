Top Fed Officials Signal Comfort with Fed Decision to Pause Rate Cuts

By Nick Timiraos

Top Federal Reserve officials underscored the central bank's expectation that it could pause from further rate cuts as it assesses the economy in the coming weeks during speeches on Friday.

The Fed delivered its third consecutive quarter-percentage-point rate cut this week at its policy meeting, lowering its benchmark to a range between 1.5% and 1.75%, and signaled a pause. Steady hiring data in October provided more support for a wait-and-see approach.

"The economy is in a good place, and monetary policy is in a good place, " said Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida in remarks prepared for delivery in New York on Friday.

Mr. Clarida said the Fed's rate cuts this year "are providing -- and will continue to provide -- meaningful support for the economy." Fed officials have often cited the accumulation of policy easing when signaling an attempt to return to the sidelines.

Mr. Clarida and Randal Quarles, the Fed's vice chairman for bank regulation, delivered the same message that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell offered at his news conference on Wednesday. Both men said the central bank's policy stance was "likely to remain appropriate" so long as incoming economic reports showed moderate growth supporting a strong labor market.

The Labor Department reported earlier Friday that the U.S. economy added 128,000 jobs, a number that was higher than many economists anticipated and that would have been even higher if not for an autoworker strike that recently concluded.

Mr. Clarida said he saw "no sign" that higher wage costs were leading to excessive inflation.

Inflation has been muted this year, holding slightly below the Fed's 2% target.

Mr. Clarida said he was paying close attention to consumers' and businesses' expectations of future inflation, which economists believe plays an important role in determining actual price pressures. Recent measures of inflation expectations have drifted to historically low levels, and Mr. Clarida said such measures "reside at the low end of a range I consider consistent with price stability."

Mr. Quarles indicated somewhat less concern about inflation. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, prices rose 1.7% in August from a year earlier, according to the Fed's preferred gauge. Recent inflation readings "are fairly close" to the Fed's target, he said, adding that he expects inflation will "inch toward" the Fed's goal in the coming months.

Both men cited a slowdown in global growth and an increase in trade-policy uncertainty as a driver of recent weakness in exports, manufacturing and investment. The Fed cut its policy rate largely to cushion the economy against a sharper-than-anticipated slowdown as a result of that weakness.

Mr. Clarida cited the rise in the dollar and a fall in oil prices as important contributors to the subdued pace of U.S. inflation this year. But he said he didn't see much evidence that a slight increase in the value of the dollar this year had played much of a role in a decline in U.S. exports over the past year.

"The current level of the trade-weighted dollar is about where it has been, on average, over the past few years," he said, contrasting the current episode with a 25% appreciation in the dollar that occurred in 2014, leading to a sharp slide in exports.