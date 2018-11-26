Top Fitbit Cyber Monday Deals for 2018: The Consumer Post Compares Fitbit Charge 3, Versa, Ionic & Smartwatch Deals

Fitbit deals for Cyber Monday 2018 are live now. The Consumer Post is reviewing the best Fitbit Charge, Ionic, Versa & Alta activity tracker & smartwatch deals available to shoppers.

The team of deals experts at The Consumer Post have reviewed the best Cyber Monday Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Ionic & Fitbit Charge deals for 2018. Their top-rated deals for shoppers are shown below.

Best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals for 2018:

Note: Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check the Amazon Cyber Monday page for their full range of live deals.

Fitbit trackers encourage fitness and help users track heart rates, exercise, and sleep patterns. The offering ranges from simple step counters to bracelet-like multi-functional trackers that can be used to pay via Fitbit Pay. The company lineup includes such popular models as the Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Blaze, and Fitbit Alta.

The Fitbit Charge 3 features a 24/7 heart-rate tracking, including the ability to track calories burned and optimize workouts – where users can choose from 15+ exercise modes including running, swimming, yoga and circuit training. The Charge 3 is water resistant at depths up to 50 meters, lasts for 7 days in a single charge and syncs wirelessly to computers and compatible smartphone devices.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post provides news stories for the modern consumer. The Consumer Post participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181125005140/en/