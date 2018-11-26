Top Fitbit Cyber Monday Deals for 2018: The Consumer Post Compares Fitbit Charge 3, Versa, Ionic & Smartwatch Deals

The team of deals experts at The Consumer Post have reviewed the best
Cyber Monday Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Ionic & Fitbit Charge deals for 2018.
Their top-rated deals for shoppers are shown below.
Best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals for 2018:
Note: Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check the Amazon
Cyber Monday page for their full range of live deals.
Fitbit trackers encourage fitness and help users track heart rates,
exercise, and sleep patterns. The offering ranges from simple step
counters to bracelet-like multi-functional trackers that can be used to
pay via Fitbit Pay. The company lineup includes such popular models as
the Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit
Blaze, and Fitbit Alta.
The Fitbit Charge 3 features a 24/7 heart-rate tracking, including the
ability to track calories burned and optimize workouts – where users can
choose from 15+ exercise modes including running, swimming, yoga and
circuit training. The Charge 3 is water resistant at depths up to 50
meters, lasts for 7 days in a single charge and syncs wirelessly to
computers and compatible smartphone devices.
