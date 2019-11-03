Log in
Top Fitbit Versa, Charge 3, 2 & Ionic Black Friday Deals for 2019: Early Fitbit Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe

11/03/2019 | 09:44am EST

Early Black Friday Fitbit deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Fitbit Charge 3, 2, HR, Versa and Ionic smartwatches.

Find the best early Fitbit Versa, Ionic, Charge and Alta HR Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on Fitbit smartwatches and activity trackers.

Best Fitbit deals:

Best wearables and smartwatch deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

One of the best activity trackers money can buy is the Fitbit Charge 3 featuring swim tracking and a bigger screen than the Fitbit Charge 2. The Fitbit Versa 2 is also a solid option with an always-on display function, although the older Fitbit Versa offers better value for money. The Fitbit Versa Lite is the most affordable member of the family but can’t store music. The Fitbit Flex remains the most iconic of all their products, however.

What are the best stores for Black Friday sales? Deal hunters can find the biggest store-wide sales on Amazon and Walmart during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Last year, Amazon’s Black Friday sale saw over 700,000 fashion items and one million toys sold within the first nine hours of its launch. Aside from their offer last Black Friday of free shipping for any item regardless of its price, Amazon also provides customers access to gift guides for their extensive product selection. Combined with a more convenient online experience compared to in-store visits, users have few reasons not to complete their shopping on the Amazon website.

Black Friday was also a big success for Walmart, as it received 132 million online visitors throughout the entire shopping holiday season last year.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
