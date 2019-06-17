Top Five Expert Tips to Create the Ultimate Summer Outdoor Entertaining Space

The National Association of Landscape Professionals shares a list of top lawn and landscape practices to prepare for outdoor entertaining season

A survey conducted on behalf of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) by Engine’s CARAVAN Omnibus found a whopping 77% of Americans report relaxing in their yards at least once a month. To create an outdoor space perfect for summer celebrations and memory making moments, the association is calling upon homeowners to get outside and transform their outdoor space for summer entertaining.

“Whether playing backyard baseball, splashing in the pool or staying up late to catch fireflies, some of our best memories happen outside during long summer days,” says Missy Henriksen, vice president of public affairs for NALP. “Research shows Americans are utilizing their outdoor spaces more to escape their busy lives and summer is a prime opportunity to unwind while enjoying backyards with family and friends.”

To set the stage for outdoor summer entertaining, NALP recommends the following lawn and landscape essentials:

Get the coolest gadgets – Yards are now backed by technology that allows homeowners to spend more time with families and friends. Lawn care technology has never been more efficient or user-friendly. From trimmers, leaf blowers and edgers with interchangeable batteries to propane mowers that reduce fuel and maintenance needs, lawn care technology now defines the “cutting” in cutting-edge. For those looking to spend less time maintaining and more time relaxing, consider a robotic mower – a battery-operated, automatic lawn trimmer perfect for a variety of yards. Stunning landscape lighting – New lighting technology helps families enjoy their outdoor spaces 24/7 if desired! Controlled by a smart phone, landscape lighting allows homeowners to switch on various zones, dim for the perfect mood or shine a spot light to ward off intruders. High-powered solar lights now make lighting solutions easier. With a collection of models, styles and functions, solar lights are a practical option for those looking for a high-tech and well-lit property and they even add a sense of whimsy coming in a host of colors. Take your kitchen outside – It’s no secret that families and friends bond over food. Outdoor kitchens and dining areas, help take these memory-creating moments outside. Homeowners are trading in their cart grills for luxury built-in models. With features such as pizza ovens, hibachi grills, smokers and industrial ranges, homeowners enjoy endless entertaining opportunities. Transform your entertaining space – Patios and decks provide the foundations for outdoor living. Landscape professionals can now offer an array of styles and materials, including native stones, woods, metals and composites that make these party platforms pop. Add a pergola, statement focal points and landscape lighting to further transform an outdoor space. Add Fire (or Water) – Maybe the thought of s’mores with the kids or dreams of a gorgeous rippling backdrop for an elegant outdoor dinner party have you considering an outdoor fire or water feature. Fire pits and fireplaces are among the hottest trends in landscaping. If water is your preferred element, ponds, fountains and waterfalls are creative ways to add a focal point to a yard and can help drown out noise from nearby roads or neighbors.

If creating an inviting outdoor gathering place to make memories this summer is on your list, NALP recommends homeowners consult with a professional regarding lawn care and landscape guidance for their property. For more tips, and to find a local professional, visit LoveYourLandscape.org.

