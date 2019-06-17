Top Five Expert Tips to Create the Ultimate Summer Outdoor Entertaining Space

A survey conducted on behalf of the National
Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) by Engine’s CARAVAN
Omnibus found a whopping 77% of Americans report relaxing in their yards
at least once a month. To create an outdoor space perfect for summer
celebrations and memory making moments, the association is calling upon
homeowners to get outside and transform their outdoor space for summer
entertaining.
“Whether playing backyard baseball, splashing in the pool or staying up
late to catch fireflies, some of our best memories happen outside during
long summer days,” says Missy Henriksen, vice president of public
affairs for NALP. “Research shows Americans are utilizing their outdoor
spaces more to escape their busy lives and summer is a prime opportunity
to unwind while enjoying backyards with family and friends.”
To set the stage for outdoor summer entertaining, NALP recommends the
following lawn and landscape essentials:
-
Get the coolest gadgets – Yards are now backed by technology
that allows homeowners to spend more time with families and friends.
Lawn care technology has never been more efficient or user-friendly.
From trimmers, leaf blowers and edgers with interchangeable batteries
to propane mowers that reduce fuel and maintenance needs, lawn care
technology now defines the “cutting” in cutting-edge. For those
looking to spend less time maintaining and more time relaxing,
consider a robotic mower – a battery-operated, automatic lawn trimmer
perfect for a variety of yards.
-
Stunning landscape lighting – New lighting technology helps
families enjoy their outdoor spaces 24/7 if desired! Controlled by a
smart phone, landscape lighting allows homeowners to switch on various
zones, dim for the perfect mood or shine a spot light to ward off
intruders. High-powered solar lights now make lighting solutions
easier. With a collection of models, styles and functions, solar
lights are a practical option for those looking for a high-tech and
well-lit property and they even add a sense of whimsy coming in a host
of colors.
-
Take your kitchen outside – It’s no secret that families and
friends bond over food. Outdoor kitchens and dining areas, help take
these memory-creating moments outside. Homeowners are trading in their
cart grills for luxury built-in models. With features such as pizza
ovens, hibachi grills, smokers and industrial ranges, homeowners enjoy
endless entertaining opportunities.
-
Transform your entertaining space – Patios and decks provide
the foundations for outdoor living. Landscape professionals can now
offer an array of styles and materials, including native stones,
woods, metals and composites that make these party platforms pop. Add
a pergola, statement focal points and landscape lighting to further
transform an outdoor space.
-
Add Fire (or Water) – Maybe the thought of s’mores with the
kids or dreams of a gorgeous rippling backdrop for an elegant outdoor
dinner party have you considering an outdoor fire or water feature.
Fire pits and fireplaces are among the hottest trends in landscaping.
If water is your preferred element, ponds, fountains and waterfalls
are creative ways to add a focal point to a yard and can help drown
out noise from nearby roads or neighbors.
If creating an inviting outdoor gathering place to make memories this
summer is on your list, NALP recommends homeowners consult with a
professional regarding lawn care and landscape guidance for their
property. For more tips, and to find a local professional, visit LoveYourLandscape.org.
About NALP
NALP represents an industry that employs nearly 1 million landscape,
lawn care, irrigation and tree care professionals who create and
maintain healthy green spaces for the benefit of society and the
environment.
