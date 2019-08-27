|
Top Form International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/27/2019 | 11:01am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
TOP FORM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
黛 麗 斯 國 際 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 333)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Top Form International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Top Form" or the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2019 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
1,225,402
|
|
1,281,021
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(1,027,319)
|
(1,051,111)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
198,083
|
|
|
229,910
|
Other net income
|
|
14,125
|
|
8,792
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(35,669)
|
(36,683)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
(238,739)
|
(187,005)
|
Finance costs
|
|
(487)
|
(307)
|
Share of profits of a joint venture
|
|
3,278
|
|
3,516
|
Other expenses
|
|
-
|
(3,141)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/profit before taxation
|
4
|
(59,409)
|
15,082
|
Income tax
|
5
|
(3,382)
|
(2,735)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/profit for the year
|
|
(62,791)
|
12,347
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (CONTINUED)
For the year ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Attributable to:
|
|
(61,224)
|
|
|
Equity shareholders of the Company
|
|
12,869
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(1,567)
|
(522)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/profit for the year
|
|
(62,791)
|
12,347
|
(Loss)/earnings per share
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$(0.285)
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
HK$0.060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 30 June 2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
(Loss)/profit for the year
|
(62,791)
|
12,347
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurement of provision for long service
|
|
|
|
|
|
payments
|
-
|
24
|
Surplus on revaluation of land and buildings upon
|
|
|
|
|
|
change of use to investment properties
|
57,501
|
-
|
Deferred tax liability arising on revaluation gain on
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment properties
|
(14,376)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,125
|
|
24
|
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences arising on translation
|
|
|
|
|
|
of operations outside Hong Kong
|
|
|
|
|
|
- subsidiaries
|
1,706
|
4,977
|
- a joint venture
|
(568)
|
743
|
Release of translation reserve upon deemed
|
|
|
|
|
|
disposal of interest in a joint venture
|
-
|
(25)
|
Other comprehensive income for the year,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of income tax
|
44,263
|
|
5,719
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
(18,528)
|
18,066
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity shareholders of the Company
|
(16,733)
|
18,501
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(1,795)
|
(435)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
(18,528)
|
18,066
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
137,642
|
122,352
|
Prepaid land lease payments
|
|
1,384
|
1,432
|
Investment properties
|
8
|
143,017
|
86,705
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
-
|
781
|
Derivative financial instrument
|
|
2,015
|
2,800
|
Interest in a joint venture
|
|
21,066
|
25,830
|
Prepaid rental payments and deposits
|
|
1,773
|
631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
306,897
|
|
240,531
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
174,099
|
|
148,736
|
Trade and other receivables
|
9
|
243,073
|
222,627
|
Prepaid land lease payments
|
|
48
|
48
|
Current tax recoverable
|
|
82
|
500
|
Bank balances and cash
|
|
95,269
|
102,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
512,571
|
|
474,527
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables and accrued charges
|
10
|
216,236
|
|
137,504
|
Unsecured bank loans
|
11
|
40,375
|
|
-
|
Obligations under finance leases
|
|
66
|
|
149
|
Current tax payable
|
|
490
|
1,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
257,167
|
|
139,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current assets
|
|
255,404
|
|
335,023
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
562,301
|
|
575,554
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)
At 30 June 2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Obligations under finance leases
|
-
|
62
|
Retirement benefit obligations
|
1,954
|
832
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
37,165
|
22,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
39,119
|
|
23,092
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
523,182
|
|
552,462
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
107,519
|
|
107,519
|
Reserves
|
408,013
|
435,498
|
Equity attributable to equity shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company
|
515,532
|
|
543,017
|
Non-controlling interests
|
7,650
|
9,445
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
523,182
|
|
552,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Top Form International Limited published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:00:07 UTC
|
|