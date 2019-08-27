Log in
TOP FORM INTERNATIONAL : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/27/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP FORM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

黛 麗 斯 國 際 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 333)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Top Form International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Top Form" or the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2019 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 30 June 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

1,225,402

1,281,021

Cost of sales

(1,027,319)

(1,051,111)

Gross profit

198,083

229,910

Other net income

14,125

8,792

Selling and distribution expenses

(35,669)

(36,683)

General and administrative expenses

(238,739)

(187,005)

Finance costs

(487)

(307)

Share of profits of a joint venture

3,278

3,516

Other expenses

-

(3,141)

(Loss)/profit before taxation

4

(59,409)

15,082

Income tax

5

(3,382)

(2,735)

(Loss)/profit for the year

(62,791)

12,347

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (CONTINUED)

For the year ended 30 June 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Attributable to:

(61,224)

Equity shareholders of the Company

12,869

Non-controlling interests

(1,567)

(522)

(Loss)/profit for the year

(62,791)

12,347

(Loss)/earnings per share

7

HK$(0.285)

Basic and diluted

HK$0.060

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 30 June 2019

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Loss)/profit for the year

(62,791)

12,347

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss:

Remeasurement of provision for long service

payments

-

24

Surplus on revaluation of land and buildings upon

change of use to investment properties

57,501

-

Deferred tax liability arising on revaluation gain on

investment properties

(14,376)

-

43,125

24

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation

of operations outside Hong Kong

- subsidiaries

1,706

4,977

- a joint venture

(568)

743

Release of translation reserve upon deemed

disposal of interest in a joint venture

-

(25)

Other comprehensive income for the year,

net of income tax

44,263

5,719

Total comprehensive income for the year

(18,528)

18,066

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

(16,733)

18,501

Non-controlling interests

(1,795)

(435)

Total comprehensive income for the year

(18,528)

18,066

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

137,642

122,352

Prepaid land lease payments

1,384

1,432

Investment properties

8

143,017

86,705

Deferred tax assets

-

781

Derivative financial instrument

2,015

2,800

Interest in a joint venture

21,066

25,830

Prepaid rental payments and deposits

1,773

631

306,897

240,531

Current assets

Inventories

174,099

148,736

Trade and other receivables

9

243,073

222,627

Prepaid land lease payments

48

48

Current tax recoverable

82

500

Bank balances and cash

95,269

102,616

512,571

474,527

Current liabilities

Trade payables and accrued charges

10

216,236

137,504

Unsecured bank loans

11

40,375

-

Obligations under finance leases

66

149

Current tax payable

490

1,851

257,167

139,504

Net current assets

255,404

335,023

Total assets less current liabilities

562,301

575,554

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

At 30 June 2019

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Obligations under finance leases

-

62

Retirement benefit obligations

1,954

832

Deferred tax liabilities

37,165

22,198

39,119

23,092

Net assets

523,182

552,462

Capital and reserves

Share capital

107,519

107,519

Reserves

408,013

435,498

Equity attributable to equity shareholders

of the Company

515,532

543,017

Non-controlling interests

7,650

9,445

Total equity

523,182

552,462

5

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Top Form International Limited published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:00:07 UTC
