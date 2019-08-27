Top Form International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP FORM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

黛 麗 斯 國 際 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 333)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Top Form International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Top Form" or the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2019 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 30 June 2019