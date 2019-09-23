Top Form International : ANNUAL REPORT 2019

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Top Form International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Top Form" or the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2019.

During the year, there were some profound and fundamental changes in the global economy and to the markets we serve, which brought immense challenges to the Group. We expect that these changes will continue to influence our business and operations over the near term.

The general business sentiment is pessimistic as retailers in the United States ("US") and European markets struggle to adapt to changing consumer preferences and the new retail landscape with established retail companies filing for bankruptcy protection. Additionally, the continued escalation of trade disputes between the US and China has put very notable strains on the global supply chain over the past year, impacting manufacturers like Top Form with disruptions in operations, imbalanced capacity utilization and extra freight costs needed to support the business changes.

With no end in sight for the US China trade dispute and almost all exports from China to the US potentially subject to additional import tariff, the Group has decided to accelerate the shift of our manufacturing capacity on US exports from China to overseas this year, resulting in a one-off restructuring charge taken this year. The Group expanded our overseas capacity in Thailand and Cambodia, while also preparing for the start of production in our Myanmar plant in fiscal year 2020.

Despite the challenging times, we continue to be encouraged by the important progress that our investments over the past years from factories to machinery to people to technology are making. Achievements include successfully developing and launching fully fused brassiere products in the market with our state of the art bonding facilities, continued upgrades and expansion of our overseas facilities whilst improving their operating efficiency, signing on new customers in an effort to grow and diversify our revenue and executing tirelessly for our strategic partner customers earning us recognition for our excellence in innovation, service and delivery performance.

The geopolitical situation is expected to further deteriorate and become more unpredictable, while financial markets and the global economy are already showing signs of retreat. With over half a century of history, Top Form has managed successfully through major geopolitical changes, economic crises and market disruptions. The management team remains confident about our development, as we continue to build our capability in product innovation and technology, invest in a resilient supply chain with a diversified and strategic manufacturing network, improve the operating efficiency across the organization and continue our commitment to sustainability and the environment. We are committed to take a long term view for the development of Top Form, but we are vigilant and disciplined in our cost control and protecting our strong balance sheet.

Mr. Chow Yu Chun, Alexander has informed the Board of his intention to retire as an independent non-executive director of the Company at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 31 October 2019 and will not offer himself for re-election. Mr. Chow has been serving on the Board for 26 years and on behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chow for his valuable contribution to the Group during his tenure.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Board, I would like to express our appreciation to our passionate and dedicated workforce at all levels for their contribution to the Group. I also take this opportunity to thank our business partners for their continued support during the past year.

Wong Chung Chong

Chairman

27 August 2019