|
Top Form International : ANNUAL REPORT 2019
09/23/2019 | 05:07am EDT
CONTENTS
|
|
Page(s)
|
CORPORATE INFORMATION
|
2
|
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
|
3
|
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
|
4
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT
|
7
|
BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT
|
16
|
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
|
19
|
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT
|
32
|
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
|
40
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
|
45
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
46
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
47
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
49
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
50
|
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
52
|
SUMMARY OF GROUP PROPERTIES
|
109
|
FIVE YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|
110
|
TOP FORM INTERNATIONAL LIMITEDANNUAL REPORT 2019
|
1
CORPORATE INFORMATION
|
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
COMPANY SECRETARY
|
Executive Directors
|
Mr. Pun Chi Wa
|
Mr. Wong Chung Chong (Chairman)
|
REGISTERED OFFICE
|
Mr. Wong Kai Chung, Kevin (Chief Executive Officer)
|
|
Mr. Wong Kai Chi, Kenneth (Managing Director)
|
Clarendon House, 2 Church Street
|
Non-executive Directors
|
Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda
|
|
Mr. Fung Wai Yiu
|
PRINCIPAL OFFICE
|
|
Mr. Lucas A.M. Laureys
|
15/F., Tower A,
|
Mr. Herman Van de Velde
|
Manulife Financial Centre,
|
|
Independent Non-executive Directors
|
No. 223-231 Wai Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon,
|
Hong Kong
|
Mr. Chow Yu Chun, Alexander
|
AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES
|
Ms. Leung Churk Yin, Jeanny
|
|
Mr. Leung Ying Wah, Lambert
|
Mr. Wong Chung Chong
|
Mr. Lin Sun Mo, Willy
|
Mr. Wong Kai Chung, Kevin
|
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Leung Ying Wah, Lambert (Chairman)
Mr. Chow Yu Chun, Alexander
Ms. Leung Churk Yin, Jeanny
Mr. Lin Sun Mo, Willy
COMPENSATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Lin Sun Mo, Willy (Chairman)
Mr. Herman Van de Velde
Ms. Leung Churk Yin, Jeanny
Mr. Leung Ying Wah, Lambert
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Chow Yu Chun, Alexander (Chairman) Mr. Wong Kai Chi, Kenneth
Mr. Fung Wai Yiu
Mr. Herman Van de Velde Ms. Leung Churk Yin, Jeanny Mr. Leung Ying Wah, Lambert Mr. Lin Sun Mo, Willy
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Hang Seng Bank Limited
AUDITOR
KPMG
BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Tricor Secretaries Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
STOCK CODE
333
WEBSITE
www.topformbras.com
2 TOP FORM INTERNATIONAL LIMITEDANNUAL REPORT 2019
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
The board of directors (the "Board") of Top Form International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Top Form" or the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2019.
During the year, there were some profound and fundamental changes in the global economy and to the markets we serve, which brought immense challenges to the Group. We expect that these changes will continue to influence our business and operations over the near term.
The general business sentiment is pessimistic as retailers in the United States ("US") and European markets struggle to adapt to changing consumer preferences and the new retail landscape with established retail companies filing for bankruptcy protection. Additionally, the continued escalation of trade disputes between the US and China has put very notable strains on the global supply chain over the past year, impacting manufacturers like Top Form with disruptions in operations, imbalanced capacity utilization and extra freight costs needed to support the business changes.
With no end in sight for the US China trade dispute and almost all exports from China to the US potentially subject to additional import tariff, the Group has decided to accelerate the shift of our manufacturing capacity on US exports from China to overseas this year, resulting in a one-off restructuring charge taken this year. The Group expanded our overseas capacity in Thailand and Cambodia, while also preparing for the start of production in our Myanmar plant in fiscal year 2020.
Despite the challenging times, we continue to be encouraged by the important progress that our investments over the past years from factories to machinery to people to technology are making. Achievements include successfully developing and launching fully fused brassiere products in the market with our state of the art bonding facilities, continued upgrades and expansion of our overseas facilities whilst improving their operating efficiency, signing on new customers in an effort to grow and diversify our revenue and executing tirelessly for our strategic partner customers earning us recognition for our excellence in innovation, service and delivery performance.
The geopolitical situation is expected to further deteriorate and become more unpredictable, while financial markets and the global economy are already showing signs of retreat. With over half a century of history, Top Form has managed successfully through major geopolitical changes, economic crises and market disruptions. The management team remains confident about our development, as we continue to build our capability in product innovation and technology, invest in a resilient supply chain with a diversified and strategic manufacturing network, improve the operating efficiency across the organization and continue our commitment to sustainability and the environment. We are committed to take a long term view for the development of Top Form, but we are vigilant and disciplined in our cost control and protecting our strong balance sheet.
Mr. Chow Yu Chun, Alexander has informed the Board of his intention to retire as an independent non-executive director of the Company at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 31 October 2019 and will not offer himself for re-election. Mr. Chow has been serving on the Board for 26 years and on behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chow for his valuable contribution to the Group during his tenure.
Meanwhile, on behalf of the Board, I would like to express our appreciation to our passionate and dedicated workforce at all levels for their contribution to the Group. I also take this opportunity to thank our business partners for their continued support during the past year.
Wong Chung Chong
Chairman
27 August 2019
|
TOP FORM INTERNATIONAL LIMITEDANNUAL REPORT 2019
|
3
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
BUSINESS REVIEW
As predicted last year, there were tremendous challenges in the business environment stemming from the protracted trade tension between China and the United States with the latest announcement of additional tariff covering practically all Chinese goods. The yearlong trade dispute has created disruption and chaos to the global supply chain, the results of which are increased complexity in servicing end markets and significantly burdened manufacturers like Top Form with additional operating costs.
During the year, the Group experienced sudden and significant imbalances in the utilization of our factories and took steps to rationalize our underutilized capacity in China while aggressively expanding capacity in our South East Asian facilities. While these steps were abrupt at the time, we believe the trade dispute and the supply chain trend of moving manufacturing to more sustainable countries of origin will continue to influence our business and it would be prudent to take these important steps quickly.
During the year, in monetary terms, 67% of our sales were to the US market whilst the sales to the EU represented 20% and the rest of the world accounted for 13%. From the supply side, the overseas manufacturing facilities in Thailand and Cambodia accounted for 66% of the global production output whilst China accounted for the remaining 34% during the year.
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Revenue
For the year ended 30 June 2019, the revenue of the Group decreased by 4% to HK$1,225 million from HK$1,281 million of sales in fiscal 2018. This was partly due to lower sales to our major customers where their businesses have been impacted by the paradigm shift of consumer behavior which resulted in record number of retailers filing bankruptcy protection since the aftermath of financial crisis; and changes to our customer and product mix, with a higher portion of our sales made up of products with lower selling price, which also resulted in a lower average selling price during the year as compared with that of fiscal 2018.
Gross Profit
Gross Profit decreased from HK$229.9 million to HK$198.1 million during the year with Gross Profit Margin decreased from 17.9% to 16.2%. The decrease in Gross Profit was mainly due to the impact brought on by the US China trade dispute which added costs to our overall manufacturing operations with disruption to our production, extra freight costs, and also some changes to our product mix.
Selling and Distribution Expenses
Selling and distribution expenses primarily comprised of freight and transportation costs, employee benefits of sales and sales support personnel, and customer sample costs. The Group's selling & distribution expenses amounted to HK$35.7 million for the year ended 30 June 2019, against HK$36.7 million for the year ended 30 June 2018. The decrease in selling and distribution expenses was in line with lower revenue.
General and Administrative Expenses
The Group's general and administrative expenses amounted to HK$238.7 million for the year ended 30 June 2019, against HK$187 million for the year ended 30 June 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the one-off restructuring expenses associated with the capacity shift from China to overseas and the planned investment in capabilities, including people, systems and technology. Setting aside certain non-recurring items, the general and administrative expenses increased by 12% which reflects the Group's continued commitment to invest in the foundation of our organization for future growth.
Loss for the year
The Group recorded a net loss of HK$62.8 million for the year ended 30 June 2019 as compared with a profit after taxation of HK$12.3 million for the year ended 30 June 2018.
4 TOP FORM INTERNATIONAL LIMITEDANNUAL REPORT 2019
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Top Form International Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:06:02 UTC
|
|