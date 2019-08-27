Log in
Top Form International : RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

08/27/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP FORM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

黛 麗 斯 國 際 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 333)

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR AND

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Top Form International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Chow Yu Chun, Alexander ("Mr. Chow"), after serving for the Board for over 26 years, will retire as an independent non-executive director of the Company at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 31 October 2019 (the "AGM") and will not offer himself for re-election, due to his other personal commitment. Following his retirement, Mr. Chow will cease to be the chairman of Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Mr. Chow has confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter in relation to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention to the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chow for his valuable contributions to the Group during his tenure of office and offer its best wishes to him.

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

Immediately after the retirement of Mr. Chow at the conclusion of the AGM, Mr. Leung Ying Wah, Lambert, an independent non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed as the chairman of the Nomination Committee. Mr. Leung is currently the chairman of Audit Committee and a member of Compensation Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company.

Additionally, in compliance with the requirement under the code provision A.5.1 as set out in the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited that a nomination committee comprises a majority of independent non-executive directors, Mr. Fung Wai Yiu will resign as a member of Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

By order of the Board

Top Form International Limited

Wong Chung Chong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wong Chung Chong, Mr. Wong Kai Chi, Kenneth and Mr. Wong Kai Chung, Kevin as executive directors; Mr. Fung Wai Yiu, Mr. Lucas A.M. Laureys and Mr. Herman Van de Velde as non-executive directors; and Mr. Chow Yu Chun, Alexander, Ms. Leung Churk Yin, Jeanny, Mr. Leung Ying Wah, Lambert and Mr. Lin Sun Mo, Willy as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Top Form International Limited published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:00:07 UTC
