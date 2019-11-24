Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top Gaming Chair Black Friday Deals for 2019: Early DXRacer & GTRacing Ergonomic Gaming Chair Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 11:21am EST

Check out the top early ergonomic gaming chair deals for Black Friday 2019, featuring DXRacer, GTRacing & more top-rated gaming chair sales

Searching for the top gaming chair deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at The Consumer Post have published their list of the best early DXRacer, GTRacing and X Racer ergonomic gaming chair deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best Gaming Chair deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A gaming chair provides the user with a more immersive gaming experience. This is true for professional gamers or YouTube streamers who spend most of their time in front of their computers playing. The DXRacer Drifting Series is designed especially for racing games with comfortable cushions for the neck, head and back.

Which stores have the best deals on Black Friday? Amazon and Walmart run the most popular annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events over the holiday season.

Online shoppers purchased an astounding one million toys and 700,000 fashion items from Amazon.com during the first 9 hours of Black Friday 2018. In addition to free shipping with no minimum purchase amount last Black Friday, Amazon provides curated gift guides, impressive product selection and convenient shopping experiences for its customers over the holiday shopping season.

Walmart saw a 23% increase in year-on-year online sales during Black Friday and Thanksgiving last year, just 2% shy of Amazon’s 25% rise during the same period.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pAPPLE WATCH 5, 4 & 3 BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS LIST : Best Apple Watch GPS & Cellular Deals Shared by Retail Egg
BU
12:11pHERE'S THE BEST AIR FRYER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : Early Philips, Ninja & Cuisinart Deals Rated by Deal Tomato
BU
12:01pJACOBS : Announces New NYSE Stock Ticker Symbol; Launching New Global Brand That Reflects Transformation
PR
12:00pBEST MILWAUKEE TOOLS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2019 : Early Milwaukee Drills, Packouts & Heated Gear Sales Reviewed by Consumer Walk
BU
11:52aFINNAIR OYJ : to cancel flights from Monday Nov 25 due to industrial action related to the Finnish postal service labour dispute
AQ
11:39aLVMH Nears Deal to Acquire Tiffany for $16.3 Billion -- Update
DJ
11:32aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces an 'ilA+/Negative' Rating for a Debentures Issuance as Part of a Deferred Private Placement (Series F) From January 2018
BU
11:31aTOP HAIR & BEAUTY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Early Hair Straightener, Dryer and Flat Iron Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
11:28aLVMH Nears Deal to Acquire Tiffany for $16.3 Billion
DJ
11:21aTOP GAMING CHAIR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Early DXRacer & GTRacing Ergonomic Gaming Chair Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Proposes Unusual Dual-Plane Trajectories to Cut Airliner Emissions
2Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
3Saudi Aramco markets IPO in Dubai after approaching Kuwait fund
4APPLE INC. : How Apple and Microsoft Dwarf the Rest of the Market
5FRANCE'S LVMH NEARS DEAL TO BUY U.S. JEWELRY CHAIN TIFFANY FOR ABOUT $16.3 BILLION: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group