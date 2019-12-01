Top Gaming Headset Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: PS4, Xbox, Astro, Turtle Beach, & HyperX Gaming Headset Sales Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

Here’s a review of the top gaming headset deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on PS4 & Xbox headsets from Turtle Beach, HyperX and Astro

In search of the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Retail Fuse have reviewed the top Xbox, PS4, HyperX, Astro and Turtle Beach gaming headsets Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best gaming headset deals:

● Save up to 49% on a wide range of Xbox One gaming headsets at Walmart

● Save up to 32% on top-rated PS4 gaming headsets at Walmart - including deals on the official Sony Playstation 4 Gold & Platinum wireless headsets

● Save up to $30 on Turtle Beach gaming headsets at Walmart

● Save up to $55 on HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart

● Save up to 62% on a wide range of Astro, Turtle Beach & HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart

● Save up to $120 on wireless gaming headsets at Amazon

● Save up to $120 on Turtle Beach & HyperX gaming headsets at the Microsoft store

● Save up to 37% on best-selling Xbox headsets at Amazon - check deals on Plantronics, Astro, Turtle Beach and PDP stereo headsets for the Xbox One

● Save up to $30 on select wired & wireless gaming headsets at B&H Photo Video

Best gaming console deals:

● Save up to 44% on a wide range of Xbox One X & S consoles, controllers, games & bundle deals at Walmart

● Save up to 25% on a wide range of Sony Playstation PS4 Pro & PS4 Slim consoles, bundles & games at Walmart

● Save up to $172 on a wide range of Nintendo Switch consoles, controllers, bundles & games

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A gaming headset provides a more immersive audio experience while playing. The HyperX Cloud delivers big sound at budget prices. It can work as a PS4 headset or as an Xbox headset. The Astro A40 + MixAmp Pro is feature-rich for serious gamers. The Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero is especially ideal for PC with its comfortable fit.

Are there still price reductions on items during Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday marks the last day of Black Friday sales and sees retailers offering attractive online deals, especially on high-ticket electronics items and tech gadgets.

Cyber Monday in 2018 generated $7.9 billion in sales, making it the biggest online shopping event ever in the US.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005040/en/