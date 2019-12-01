Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top Gaming Headset Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: PS4, Xbox, Astro, Turtle Beach, & HyperX Gaming Headset Sales Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 06:01am EST

Here’s a review of the top gaming headset deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on PS4 & Xbox headsets from Turtle Beach, HyperX and Astro

In search of the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Retail Fuse have reviewed the top Xbox, PS4, HyperX, Astro and Turtle Beach gaming headsets Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best gaming headset deals:

Save up to 49% on a wide range of Xbox One gaming headsets at Walmart

Save up to 32% on top-rated PS4 gaming headsets at Walmart - including deals on the official Sony Playstation 4 Gold & Platinum wireless headsets

Save up to $30 on Turtle Beach gaming headsets at Walmart

Save up to $55 on HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart

Save up to 62% on a wide range of Astro, Turtle Beach & HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart

Save up to $120 on wireless gaming headsets at Amazon

Save up to $120 on Turtle Beach & HyperX gaming headsets at the Microsoft store

Save up to 37% on best-selling Xbox headsets at Amazon - check deals on Plantronics, Astro, Turtle Beach and PDP stereo headsets for the Xbox One

Save up to $30 on select wired & wireless gaming headsets at B&H Photo Video

Best gaming console deals:

Save up to 44% on a wide range of Xbox One X & S consoles, controllers, games & bundle deals at Walmart

Save up to 25% on a wide range of Sony Playstation PS4 Pro & PS4 Slim consoles, bundles & games at Walmart

Save up to $172 on a wide range of Nintendo Switch consoles, controllers, bundles & games

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A gaming headset provides a more immersive audio experience while playing. The HyperX Cloud delivers big sound at budget prices. It can work as a PS4 headset or as an Xbox headset. The Astro A40 + MixAmp Pro is feature-rich for serious gamers. The Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero is especially ideal for PC with its comfortable fit.

Are there still price reductions on items during Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday marks the last day of Black Friday sales and sees retailers offering attractive online deals, especially on high-ticket electronics items and tech gadgets.

Cyber Monday in 2018 generated $7.9 billion in sales, making it the biggest online shopping event ever in the US.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:15aFiat Chrysler and PSA Forge Ahead With Merger Plan Despite GM Lawsuit
DJ
07:11aCYBER MONDAY PROJECTOR DEALS (2019) : Top 1080p & 4K Epson, Dell & ViewSonic Projector Sales Rounded Up by Spending Lab
BU
07:08aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare's New Imaging Tech and Intelligent Apps Unveiled at #RSNA19 will Deliver Hundreds of Millions in Cost…
PU
07:03aHOPE EDUCATION : Inside information announcement - share transfer among shareholders
PU
07:01aHERE'S THE TOP KAYAK CYBER MONDAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Intex & Ocean Fishing & 2-Person Kayak Sales Compared by Retail Fuse
BU
07:01aGE HEALTHCARE : 's New Imaging Tech and Intelligent Apps Unveiled at #RSNA19 will Deliver Hundreds of Millions in Cost Savings and Provider Productivity
BU
06:43aSICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES : Reply slip for the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting to be held on 17 january 2020
PU
06:39aOPEC and allies may deepen oil cut deal to 1.6 million bpd - Iraq
RE
06:38aSICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES : Proposed amendments to the articles of association
PU
06:38aSICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES : Proxy form for the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting to be held on 17 january 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
2China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler and PSA Forge Ahead With Merger Plan Despite GM Lawsuit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group