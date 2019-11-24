Top Garden Toys Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Swing Set, Playhouse & Soccer Goal Savings Rated by The Consumer Post

The Consumer Post review the best early garden toys deals for Black Friday 2019. Save on swing sets, soccer goals & playhouses

Find an updated list of early Black Friday garden toys deals, featuring savings on playhouses, soccer goals & swing sets. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at The Consumer Post.

Best Garden Toys deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Families fortunate enough to have a home with a garden can maximize their yard with some toys for their kids. A swing set promotes health and wellness as children kick to get the swing to move. A playhouse gets kids to imagine and act-out grown-up scenarios in a castle, for instance. A soccer goal builds up aspiring athletes.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday? The Friday after Thanksgiving Day is a shopping holiday when shoppers throng to retail stores for sales. Due to the terrible traffic conditions this would cause, traffic policemen dubbed this day ‘Black Friday.’ Today, Black Friday is known as one of the much-awaited sales events of the year where holiday shoppers can take advantage of a wide array of deals offered by thousands of retailers.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191124005006/en/