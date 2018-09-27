Log in
Top German automakers halt sales of some plug-in hybrid cars

09/27/2018 | 10:40pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin

(Reuters) - Volkswagen, BMW AG and Daimler AG-owned Mercedes-Benz have halted sales of some of their plug-in hybrid cars in Europe in the wake of new emissions regulations, Automotive News reported on Thursday.

The new Worldwide Harmonized Light Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) regime, which went into effect on Sept. 1, gives higher CO2 readings than the old New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) system, pushing vehicles into a higher tax bracket.

The new rules could take away tax incentives offered to cars with ultra-low emissions in certain countries, the Automotive News report said.

Automakers have to decide whether the extra cost to fit a bigger battery is worth the incentives given, according to the report.

The introduction of WLTP has forced some carmakers to withhold non-conforming models from showrooms, prompting them to di
scount other models to defend their market share.(https://reut.rs/2QYxxKH

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN 1.69% 153.86 Delayed Quote.-8.12%
