Top Government Contracting Executive, Kevin Wideman Named CEO of Koniag Government Services

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After 30 years of leading and growing several mid to large-sized government contracting organizations, Kevin Wideman has joined Koniag Government Services (KGS) as its new Chief Executive Officer.

"I am thrilled to use my experience to complement an already strong team. I look forward to working with Koniag's Board and our employees, serving our customers, and growing our business to provide benefits for our Shareholders," Kevin Wideman said. "I am very anxious to commence this next chapter of my professional career."

Kevin joins KGS after most recently serving as President of Federal/Civilian Mission IT Solutions, for a large federal government contractor, where he directed operations and business development for the largest portfolio of programs within its Operating Group. Wideman also led the growth and transformation of Vistronix, LLC as Chief Operating Officer (COO), from a small 8(a) government services firm, to a large, diversified business grossing nearly $200M in annual revenue.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin as the new CEO of KGS. Kevin's goals and his track-record successfully delivering solutions to the federal government match our mission and portfolio of companies," said Ron Unger, Koniag Chairman and Interim CEO. "Kevin shares the KGS commitment to operational excellence, empowerment, and service leadership for the benefit of our employees and customers."

Wideman will play a critical role in leading Koniag Government Services on its next phase of strategic growth, delivering full end-to-end solutions, technical expertise, and management consulting for federal, state and local governments. His leadership and expertise will guide and direct the full range of KGS capabilities: Management Consulting, Application Development, Enterprise Infrastructure Support, Integrated Security, Facilities Management and Industrial Automation and Control Solutions.

Koniag Government Services (KGS) is one of Koniag's primary business sectors. KGS provides oversight, management and shared services to the companies that comprise the Koniag Government Services sector. KGS companies have supported Federal, State and Local customers for more than 20 years. KGS supports clients in more than a dozen locations across the United State as well as in more than 30 worldwide sites. We have built a reputation for delivering high-quality performance and forging long-term partnerships with our clients. For more information, please visit www.koniaggss.com.

