Top HP Desktop, Laptop & Tablet Cyber Monday Deals 2019: HP Spectre x360, Omen & Envy Savings Rated by Retail Fuse

What are the top Cyber Monday HP deals for 2019? Deals experts at Retail Fuse have compared savings on HP laptops, gaming desktops, Chromebooks, convertible tablets and monitors and are listing the best live deals below.
Best HP deals:
Save up to 63% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on Spectre x360 convertible laptops, Omen gaming PCs, HP Envy laptops, Chromebook laptops and more
Save up to 60% on a wide range of HP laptops, PCs, monitors & printers at Walmart
Save up to $400 on the top-rated HP Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com
Save up to $700 on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops - at Walmart
Save up to $400 on HP's top-rated Omen series gaming computers at HP.com - including discounts on top-rated high-performance HP Omen laptops and desktops
Save up to $600 on HP Omen & Pavilion gaming PCs and laptops - at Walmart
Save up to $250 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com - featuring many versions like the All-In-One desktop, the Envy x360 and Envy x2
Save up to 40% on HP Chromebooks - check the latest deals on HP Chromebook 11, 14 & X360 at Walmart
Save up to $70 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - shop the HP Chromebook range featuring chrome OS, Intel Celeron Processors and HD touch displays
Save up to 52% on HP monitors at HP.com - including savings on best-selling IPS & LED Backlit monitors
Save up to $200 on a wide range of HP computers, laptops and desktops at Amazon - find deals on popular laptop ranges including Spectre x360, Envy, Chromebook and pavilion laptops as well as the top-rated Omen gaming computer series
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time.
HP has always prided itself on producing highly-competitive electronic devices that will not break the bank. Its gaming ultrabooks like the Spectre x360, Omen 15 and Omen 17 that are engineered with powerful chassis, long-lasting battery life, and enhanced graphics will not go over a $1500 budget. Meanwhile, entry-level laptops like the HP Pavilion and Chromebook tablet would cost no more than $500. With these budget-friendly options, consumers need not sacrifice quality for affordability.
Are there still deals to be found on Cyber Monday? Black Friday discounts on items generally last through the weekend up to Cyber Monday. Most retailers attempt to finish the annual shopping holiday strongly by offering new online-only deals and other special promotions on Cyber Monday.
Amazon and Walmart accounted for a combined 82.5% of the big box retailer market on Cyber Monday last year.
