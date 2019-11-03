Top HP Laptop, Desktop & Chromebook Black Friday Deals 2019: Early HP Spectre, Omen & Envy Savings Rated by Save Bubble

Here’s a list of the best early HP Black Friday 2019 deals available right now, including 4K monitor, Ultrabook, laptop, desktop, PC & tablet sales

The best early Black Friday HP laptop, monitor & PC deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Save Bubble. Find savings on HP Spectre x360, HP Omen gaming gear & more.

Best HP deals:

● Save up to $400 on HP's top-rated Omen series gaming computers at HP.com - including discounts on Omen laptops and desktops with varying specs

● Save up to $200 on a wide range of HP computers, laptops and desktops at Amazon - find deals on popular laptop ranges including Spectre x360, Envy, Chromebook and pavilion laptops as well as the top-rated Omen gaming computer series

● Save up to $250 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com - featuring many versions like the All-In-One desktop, the Envy x360 and Envy x2

● Save up to 28% off on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - shop the Chromebook range featuring chrome OS, Intel Celeron Processor and HD touch display

● Save up to $400 on the top-rated Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com - discounts apply to a variety of styles, colors, storage amounts and graphics

● Save up to 62% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on popular tech series like the Spectre x360 convertible laptop, Omen series Gaming computer, Envy Laptop, Chromebook laptop, pavillon laptop and more

Best Laptop & PC deals:

● Save up to 36% off on Microsoft Surface computers, laptops and PCs at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface laptop 3

● Save up to $600 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon - including savings on top-rated 2019 MacBook models

● Save up to 61% off on a wide range of laptops & PCs at Amazon - including discounts on top rated HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, Dell, Apple & Acer computers & devices

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

HP continues to release their best desktop and laptop models yet. Gamers who require mobility can choose the HP Omen 17 with 4K G-Sync Display or the HP Pavilion Power with 12GB RAM for superior gaming experience on a laptop. For productivity workers, the well-balanced HP Spectre x360 and budget-friendly HP Chromebook 14 are highly recommended. When tablet mode is required, the HP Envy x360 ultrabook is a suitable choice with a lightweight chassis plus the right amount of power.

How does Black Friday shopping work? Retailers entice shoppers with Black Friday savings typically ranging from 20% to over 50% off on a wide variety of products.

In recent years the best Black Friday deals have usually been found on the web, which is now the preferred shopping method for consumers in the US. Deloitte’s 2018 study revealed that fully half of all surveyed shoppers favored online sales over in-store deals.

