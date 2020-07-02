Log in
Top Housing Officials and Execs to Speak At #NEXTDC20

07/02/2020 | 06:30am EDT

EDMOND, Okla. and WASHINGTON, D.C., July 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- NEXT Mortgage Events, LLC (NEXT) and Housing Finance Strategies have announced an all-star lineup of Washington and housing industry luminaries that are confirmed to speak at #NEXTDC20, a virtual executive summit that will take place on November 10, 2020.

NEXT DC 2020 - #NEXTDC20

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jul 02, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- NEXT Mortgage Events, LLC (NEXT(tm)) and Housing Finance Strategies have announced an all-star lineup of Washington and housing industry luminaries that are confirmed to speak at #NEXTDC20, a virtual executive summit that will take place on November 10, 2020.

Hundreds of top lending executives are expected to attend the second annual event. Speakers include:
* Brian Brooks, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, OCC
* Terry Sullivan, Founder, Firehouse Strategies
* Bill Emerson, Vice Chairman, Quicken Loans and Rock Holdings, Inc.
* Lisa Rice, CEO of National Fair Housing Alliance
* Bob Broeksmit, President and CEO of Mortgage Bankers Association
* Lindsey Johnson, President, USMI
* Jay Bray, President, CEO and Chairman, Mr. Cooper
* Sanjiv Das, CEO, Caliber Home Loans
* Bernadette Kogler, CEO, RiskSpan
* Stan Middleman, CEO Freedom mortgage
* Diane Yentel, President and CEO of the National Low-Income Housing Coalition
* Brent Chandler, CEO and founder, FormFree

"It's easy to see why so many have already signed up to attend #NEXTDC20," said Faith Schwartz, president of Housing Finance Strategies and co-founder of the NEXTDC series. "With so much on the line this November, executives need experts to break down the election's implications to housing finance, regulations and the future of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. We're looking forward to some lively and informative discussions."

The #NEXTDC series is a joint production of NEXT Mortgage Events and Housing Finance Strategies.

Registration is open at no cost to housing industry professionals at https://nextmortgagenews.com/nextdc20.

About NEXT Mortgage Events LLC

In January 2018, NEXT Mortgage Events broke the mortgage industry's unspoken barriers that have limited women's access to competitive intel, when it introduced NEXT, the women's executive mortgage summit. NEXT is an exclusive boutique symposium that takes place over two days. The tech-centric content focuses on competitive intel from and for senior lending executives. Roughly 85-90% of NEXT's lender attendees hold a title of VP or higher and approximately 85% of attendees are women. NEXT's flagship events, the #NEXTWINTER and #NEXTSUMMER series are held twice a year, in winter and summer. NEXT also hosts the #NEXTDC series in partnership with Housing Finance Strategies. For more information visit NEXTMortgageNews.com, follow @NEXTmtgEvents or email info@NEXTmortgageEvents.com.

About Housing Finance Strategies

Housing Finance Strategies is a small woman-owned business founded in 2016 to provide Strategic Advisory Services, Government and Industry Relations, Public Policy Expertise, Roundtable and Event Management and Professional Speaking Services. The firm brings 25+ years of expertise to the forefront of mortgage, including leading fintech change, advising on GSE reform and ensuring non-bank readiness for regulatory oversight. For more information, visit HousingFinanceStrategies.com, follow @HousingFinanceStrategies or email admin@housingfinancestrategies.com.

News Source: NEXT Mortgage Events LLC

Related link: https://www.nextmortgageconference.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/top-housing-officials-and-execs-to-speak-at-nextdc20/
