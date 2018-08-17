Top Influencers in the Military and Veteran Communities Join Forces with National Brands at Military Influencer Conference 2018

Only Event of its Kind Offering Unique Access to Top Leaders in Business Today

Hundreds of entrepreneurs, influencers and leaders from the military and veteran community will connect with experts from national brands and top media conglomerates at the second annual Military Influencer Conference (MIC), September 23-25 in Orlando, Florida. At this largest event of its kind, veteran and spouse participants have a unique opportunity to take part in immersive, hands-on workshops and learn proven strategies and techniques for growing their own brands and businesses.

MIC is managed by its founder, retired Army veteran Curtez Riggs, who saw an opportunity to bring together business people who are passionate about supporting ‘vet-entrepreneurs’ and want to help them cultivate new audiences, tell their stories and build communities.

“The Military Influencer Conference is the best place for emerging and seasoned entrepreneurs to network, learn and grow their brands and skillsets. We’re proud to provide this platform for veterans and spouses to help them transition into being leaders in business and entrepreneurship by offering expert speakers and the best advice and resources available,” said Curtez Riggs.

Keynote speakers have a deep connection with and desire to support the military and veteran community. They include: Jim Koch, Founder and Brewer of Samuel Adams; Mark L. Rockefeller, CEO and Co-founder StreetShares; Evan Hafer, President Black Rifle Coffee Company; Janine Boldrin, Managing Editor, Military Spouse Magazine; Tony Perez, VP of Product Management GoDaddy; and David Gale, Co-Founder & CEO We Are The Mighty.

This year, the conference also will include The Veteran Small Business Award: Food & Beverage Edition, a Roundtable for Military and Veteran Service Organizations, and an Influencer Marketplace where brands will have a chance to connect with, interview and hire influencers. Educational sessions include How to Start and Grow Your Business, Launching and Monetizing Digital Projects and Building Your Personal Brand.

Presented by USAA, this year’s conference will be hosted at Rosen Shingle Creek. Ticket information is available at militaryinfluencer.com/register. Follow #MICOrlando for ongoing updates.

MIC Orlando is also sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal, Aetna, StreetShares Foundation, Samuel Adams, Military By Owner, GovX, Crosby Marketing Communications, The Veterans Trust, Military Fresh Network, Life Flip Media, Amazon, Blue Star Families, Team RWB, US Vet Life, Codeup, and Sucuri.

About Military Influencer Conference

The Military Influencer Conference is an exciting, dynamic event that brings together hundreds of spouses, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and influencers united by a passion for the military. For more information about MIC, please visit https://militaryinfluencer.com/. Please direct all media and interview requests to Curtez Riggs, curtez@militaryinfluencer.com 210-797-7118.

