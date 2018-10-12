Top Influential Hispanic Leaders for 2019 to be Recognized at HITEC 100 & Corporate Awards Gala in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC) announced today its prestigious list of the 100 most influential Hispanic leaders in technology.

Awardees represent all sectors of the technology industry, 40% of which are top individuals within the Fortune 500 companies in which they work. Click here to view the full list of the HITEC 100 . And for the first time, 40% of those recognized are Latinas.

The HITEC 100 list is a compilation of the top Hispanic Professionals in the Technology Industry from across the U.S. and celebrates their leadership and achievements across industry sectors. Honorees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities.

"The purpose of the HITEC 100 program is to celebrate success and highlight outstanding professionals who have excelled in the innovative use of technology to create a better world. HITEC 100 Award recipients are role models that inspire young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and are committed to building the pipeline of the next generation technology leaders that happen to be Hispanic/Latinos," said HITEC Chairman, Alberto Yépez.

For more than a decade, HITEC has honored Hispanic professionals on the HITEC 100 list as part of the organization's mission to increase Hispanic representation and build stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.

"The HITEC 100 awards has become the most prestigious recognition for Hispanic Technology Executives. This year we are recognizing a superb group of leaders that represent great diversity, 40% of which are being recognized for the first time, which is indicative of how our community is growing and expanding, following our pull-up and push-up strategy," said HITEC Board Member and Awards Committee Chair, Juan Carlos Gutierrez.

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. The HITEC 100 will be recognized during the HITEC 100 & Corporate Awards Gala Benefiting the HITEC Foundation on November 8, 2018, held at the Fairmont San Jose Hotel in Silicon Valley, California.

Individuals included on the list were selected by the HITEC Board of Directors in collaboration with the 2018 Awards Nominations Committee. Nominations are solicited from HITEC members, partners and the general public.

About HITEC

