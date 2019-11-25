Log in
Top Instant Pot Black Friday Deals 2019: Instant Pot Ultra, DUO & LUX Multi-Cooker Savings Rated by Consumer Articles

11/25/2019

A review of the best Instant Pot Black Friday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top Instant Pot 8 quart, 6 quart and 3 quart programmable pressure cooker sales

Compare the best Black Friday 2019 Instant Pot cooker deals and sales. Links to the top savings on Instant Pot DUO60, DUO80, LUX60 and Ultra multi cookers are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday experts at Consumer Articles.

Instant Pot offers revolutionary programmable pressure cookers, which proved to be one of the most popular products during the past few shopping holidays. Top-rated multi-cookers include the Duo, Duo60, and Ultra 10-in-1, which come in either 3 quart, 6 quart, or 8 quart models. Instant Pot has also expanded to offer consumers more small kitchen appliances. Among them are air fryers, rice and grain cookers, blenders, toaster ovens, and more.

Which store has the best Black Friday deals? Both Walmart and Amazon run Black Friday sales and are the best retailers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers in 2019.

Online retailer Amazon is set to retain its command over the US e-commerce market by generating 47% of online sales in 2019. Their online sales are estimated to grow 20% and reach close to $283 billion this year, according to eMarketer. Apart from their offer of free shipping with no minimum purchase amount during Black Friday last year, Amazon further redefines customer experience with its wide array of product options, curated gift guides and convenient shopping experiences.

Industry experts at eMarketer paint a positive picture for Walmart’s performance this year, predicting that the retailer’s online revenues will grow by 33% by the end of 2019.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


