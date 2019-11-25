Top Instant Pot Black Friday Deals 2019: Instant Pot Ultra, DUO & LUX Multi-Cooker Savings Rated by Consumer Articles

Compare the best Black Friday 2019 Instant Pot cooker deals and sales. Links to the top savings on Instant Pot DUO60, DUO80, LUX60 and Ultra multi cookers are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday experts at Consumer Articles.
Best Instant Pot deals:
Save up to 34% on Instant Pot DUO series at Amazon - check live prices on 3-Quart DUO Mini, 6-Quart DUO60 & 8-Quart DUO80 programmable multi-use cookers
Save up to 33% on Instant Pot pressure cookers, slow cookers & rice cookers at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on Instant Pot 8 quart, 6 quart, Ultra & DUO models
Save up to $50 on 8-Quart Instant Pot electric cookers & multi-cookers - check live prices on Instant Pot 8-Quart DUO Plus, DUO80, Ultra 8-Qt & LUX80 models at Walmart.com
Save up to $54 on 6-Quart Instant Pot multi-cookers at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on Instant Pot Ultra 6Qt, DUO60, LUX60 & more 6-Qt capacity models
Save up to 30% on Instant Pot DUO, Smart Wifi, Ultra, LUX & more best-selling models at Amazon - save on a wide range of 8-quart & 6-quart Instant Pot multi-cookers
Save up to 63% on a wide range of pressure, slow, rice cookers & multi-cookers at Walmart - check live prices on top brands including Crock-Pot, Instant Pot, Hamilton Beach, Aroma & more
Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Instant Pot offers revolutionary programmable pressure cookers, which proved to be one of the most popular products during the past few shopping holidays. Top-rated multi-cookers include the Duo, Duo60, and Ultra 10-in-1, which come in either 3 quart, 6 quart, or 8 quart models. Instant Pot has also expanded to offer consumers more small kitchen appliances. Among them are air fryers, rice and grain cookers, blenders, toaster ovens, and more.
Which store has the best Black Friday deals? Both Walmart and Amazon run Black Friday sales and are the best retailers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers in 2019.
Online retailer Amazon is set to retain its command over the US e-commerce market by generating 47% of online sales in 2019. Their online sales are estimated to grow 20% and reach close to $283 billion this year, according to eMarketer. Apart from their offer of free shipping with no minimum purchase amount during Black Friday last year, Amazon further redefines customer experience with its wide array of product options, curated gift guides and convenient shopping experiences.
Industry experts at eMarketer paint a positive picture for Walmart’s performance this year, predicting that the retailer’s online revenues will grow by 33% by the end of 2019.
