Top Insurers for Full Coverage Auto Insurance are Revealed by 4AutoInsuranceQuote

As the article points out, although the minimum required amount of insurance is needed in all 50 states, it is definitely a smart move to purchase full coverage auto insurance. This type of policy can insure drivers against huge costs and expenses that might result from a car accident, including medical bills, property damage, repairs and much more.

While "full coverage auto insurance" does vary from company to company, the article notes that in general, most full coverage policies will include liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and some form of uninsured motorist coverage.

"It sounds cliche, but you never know what could happen on the road," the article notes, adding that it is always best to have as much coverage as possible so that drivers are insured in nearly all situations. Having a "full coverage" policy ensures this, the article notes.

As for which company has the most affordable full coverage auto insurance policies, 4AutoInsuranceQuote has named Nationwide as the top option. In the state of California, drivers can expect to pay an average of $1,117 per year for this type of coverage.

GEICO came in at number two, with an average annual cost of just over $1,200. Five other companies made the list, including State Farm and Progressive.

In general, the article concludes, drivers can expect to pay about twice as much for car insurance each year when going from a minimum liability plan to a full coverage plan.

"The average car insurance price in California, for example, is around $650 per year for a minimum liability plan and $1650 per year for a full coverage plan," the article notes.

