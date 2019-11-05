Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top Investment Platform, Webull, Debuts IRA Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 01:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero commission trading and in-depth market data, announces today its new Individual Retirement Account (IRA) offering. The latest offering allows Webull users to access their IRA right from their fingertips, and diversity their retirement portfolio through individual investments they are able to choose and control.

"With the introduction of Webull IRA, we are utilizing our innovative technology to provide users with the power to choose their own investments for their future," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "Our easy-to-use platform allows individuals to have more direct control over their retirement fund and ultimately, play a larger role in shaping their long-term finances."

Webull's IRA, which users can open by downloading the Webull app, supports Traditional, Roth and Roll Over IRAs, and can be funded through annual contributions, roll-over and direct roll over contributions, or a transfer from trustee to trustee.

New and current Webull users who are interested in opening an IRA with the investment platform can earn up to $1,500 in Amazon gift cards by transferring up to $500,000 into their IRA within the first 45 days of opening the account.

You will require a brokerage account in order to open an IRA. New brokerage account holders can also earn an account opening stock, and if they make an initial deposit of $100 or more, they'll receive a 2nd free stock.

There are also no opening, annual, or closing fees associated with Webull's IRA. At age 59 and a half, IRA holders are entitled to receive distributions without any penalty. To withdraw funds, the platform supports ACH, Wire, and ACATs.

Webull aims to offer an excellent experience to its users through an all-in-one, self-directed investment platform, as well as offering advanced and intelligent investment tools and services. Its multi-platform accessibility is designed for beginner, intermediate and advanced traders, providing users with zero commission trading, free real-time quotes (provided by NASDAQ), extended trading hours, 24/7 online help, and much more.

For more information on Webull's IRA offering, please visit www.webull.com  

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA. 

Risk Disclosure: System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. Commission free stock trading refers to zero commission for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply. Download the Webull stock trading app in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free.

Webull does not provide tax advice. Taxes related to Webull Financials LLC are your responsibility. All promotional items and cash received during the calendar year will be included on your consolidated form 1099. Please consult a legal or tax advisor for the most recent changes to the U.S. tax code and for rollover eligibility rules.

For Webull's terms and conditions, please visit https://www.webull.com/policy.

To learn more about Webull Financial LLC, the app, or to book an interview visit the website at www.webull.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-investment-platform-webull-debuts-ira-offering-300950978.html

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:23pTRINSEO S A : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:23pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. – MAXR
BU
01:22pMONTEFIORE MEDICINE : Names Philip O. Ozuah, MD, PhD, As CEO
PR
01:21pOil gains 1% as China pushes Trump for more tariff rollbacks
RE
01:21pMASONITE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:20pCURRENT REPORT NO. : 31/2019, 5.11.2019 18:59Information on preliminary financial results and operating data for Q1-Q3 2019
PU
01:20pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Launches Asian and Pacific Islander Employee Resource Group
PU
01:20pBEASLEY BROADCAST : New ROCK 92.9 Presents Dave & Chuck the Freak's .5k
PU
01:20pENTRAVISION : Announces Expansion of 2019-2020 NFL Season Coverage to Five Additional Top Ten U.S. Hispanic Markets
PR
01:19pOil gains 1% as China pushes Trump for more tariff rollbacks
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group