Top Investment Platform, Webull, Debuts IRA Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero commission trading and in-depth market data , announces today its new Individual Retirement Account (IRA) offering. The latest offering allows Webull users to access their IRA right from their fingertips, and diversity their retirement portfolio through individual investments they are able to choose and control.

"With the introduction of Webull IRA, we are utilizing our innovative technology to provide users with the power to choose their own investments for their future," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "Our easy-to-use platform allows individuals to have more direct control over their retirement fund and ultimately, play a larger role in shaping their long-term finances."

Webull's IRA, which users can open by downloading the Webull app, supports Traditional, Roth and Roll Over IRAs, and can be funded through annual contributions, roll-over and direct roll over contributions, or a transfer from trustee to trustee.

New and current Webull users who are interested in opening an IRA with the investment platform can earn up to $1,500 in Amazon gift cards by transferring up to $500,000 into their IRA within the first 45 days of opening the account.

You will require a brokerage account in order to open an IRA. New brokerage account holders can also earn an account opening stock, and if they make an initial deposit of $100 or more, they'll receive a 2nd free stock.

There are also no opening, annual, or closing fees associated with Webull's IRA. At age 59 and a half, IRA holders are entitled to receive distributions without any penalty. To withdraw funds, the platform supports ACH, Wire, and ACATs.

Webull aims to offer an excellent experience to its users through an all-in-one, self-directed investment platform, as well as offering advanced and intelligent investment tools and services. Its multi-platform accessibility is designed for beginner, intermediate and advanced traders, providing users with zero commission trading, free real-time quotes (provided by NASDAQ ), extended trading hours, 24/7 online help, and much more.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Risk Disclosure: System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. Commission free stock trading refers to zero commission for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply. Download the Webull stock trading app in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free.

Webull does not provide tax advice. Taxes related to Webull Financials LLC are your responsibility. All promotional items and cash received during the calendar year will be included on your consolidated form 1099. Please consult a legal or tax advisor for the most recent changes to the U.S. tax code and for rollover eligibility rules.

