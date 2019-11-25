Top Makeup & Skincare Black Friday Deals 2019: List of Jeffree Star, NYX, Estée Lauder, Clinique & Kylie Cosmetics Savings Identified by Deal Stripe

Sales experts review the top Black Friday cosmetics & skincare deals for shoppers in 2019

Searching for the top skincare & cosmetics deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Deal Stripe have published their list of the best Kylie Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Sephora, NYX, Estée Lauder and Lancôme makeup and skincare product deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best cosmetics and skincare deals:

● Save on a wide range of skincare, cosmetics and makeup from top-rated brands at Amazon.com - check for live prices on foundation, concealer, lipstick, face wash, toner, moisturizer, serums and more

● Save up to 36% on top-rated makeup and cosmetics at Amazon - click the link to find prices on top-selling items from brands like Kylie, Jeffree Star, IT cosmetics, Nars, Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier, Huda Beauty, MAC, Tom Ford and more

● Save up to 30% on Clinique beauty and personal care - at Amazon

● Save up to 25% on Estee Lauder cleansing products and make-up sets - at Amazon

● Save on top-rated eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, foundations & concealers - click the link to find live prices on makeup and cosmetics from top-rated brands at Ulta Beauty

● Save up to 50% on Sephora Collection, Bobby Brown, Huda Beauty and more top makeup and skincare brands at Sephora.com - click the link to find live prices on makeup, makeup accessories, skincare, limited edition gift sets, fragrance, minis and items for men

● Save up to 59% on MAC makeup & accessories at Walmart.com - check for deals on eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, longwear blushes, eye pencils, powders and more cosmetics items

● Save on MAC makeup collections at the MAC Cosmetics official store

Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Makeup is a language that crosses borders and languages, and there are brands that are exceptional at it. Estee Lauder is one example and they’ve been enhancing beauty since 1946. Avant-garde Lancome is another and continue to bring French elegance to consumers. For skincare, Clinique is the market leader. NYX is newer to the scene yet growing fast and the same can be said for Kylie Cosmetics. Makeup lines from YouTube stars like Jeffree Star are growing in popularity worldwide, too.

How do Black Friday sales work? Both in-store and online shoppers can find Black Friday deals in every department. In 2016, e-commerce analyst Profitero reported that Walmart offered an average of 36.6% off on items during the holiday shopping weekend.

In recent years more shoppers have opted for online shopping over travelling to retail stores during Black Friday. Accounting firm Deloitte reports that 50% of Black Friday shoppers now favor making their purchases online rather than in-store.

