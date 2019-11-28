Top Makeup, Skincare & Cosmetics Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Kylie, Jeffree Star, Lancome & Clinique Deals Released by Saver Trends

Compare the top cosmetics deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on wide array of makeup and skincare from Kylie, Jeffree Star, Lancome and Estee Lauder listed below by deals team at Saver Trends.
Best Cosmetics deals:
Save on a wide range of skincare, cosmetics and makeup from top-rated brands at Amazon - check for live prices on foundation, concealer, lipstick, face wash, toner, moisturizer, serums and more
Save up to 36% on top-rated makeup and cosmetics at Amazon - click the link to find prices on top-selling items from brands like Jeffree Star, IT cosmetics, Nars, Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier, Huda Beauty, MAC, Tom Ford and more
Save up to 30% on Clinique beauty and personal care - at Amazon
Save up to 25% on Estee Lauder cleansing products and make-up sets - at Amazon
Save up to 59% on MAC makeup & accessories at Walmart.com - check the latest deals on eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, longwear blushes, eye pencils, powders and more cosmetics items
Save up to 53% on face and eye makeup, lip makeup and brushes & tools at Walmart
Save up to 58% on top-rated skincare products at Walmart - including deals on best-selling moisturizers and treatments, facemasks and skincare gift sets
Best Ulta, MAC, Sephora & Clinique Online Store deals:
Save on MAC makeup collections at the MAC Cosmetics official store
Save on Clinique makeup and skincare at the Clinique online store - click the link for live prices on top-sellers like the Dramatically Different moisturizing Lotion and Take the Day Off Makeup Remover at the Clinique store
Save on Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty
Save up to 50% on a wide-range of eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, foundations & concealers at Ulta Beauty - check for price updates on best-selling items from NYX, Jeffree Star, Kylie Cosmetics, Clinique, Estee Lauder and more
Save up to 50% on Sephora Collection, Bobby Brown, Huda Beauty and more top makeup and skincare brands at Sephora.com - click the link to find live prices on makeup, makeup accessories, skincare, limited edition gift sets, fragrance, minis and items for men
The influx of cosmetics brands has made cosmetic-shopping more challenging. Despite this, there are top brands that are a total stand out and which elicits instant recall. High-end brands like Estee Lauder and Clinique are naturally more expensive but well worth the price. Jeffree Star Cosmetics captured another market when they developed vegan and cruelty-free formulas. The brand is considered as a game-changer in the cosmetics industry. Other affordable but high-quality options include Nyx and Kylie cosmetics, among others.
What time is Black Friday at Amazon and Walmart? Black Friday and Cyber Monday always take place the weekend after Thanksgiving. Since this year’s Thanksgiving falls on November 28th, Black Friday is on November 29th and Cyber Monday follows three days later on December 2nd.
From early November, Amazon starts releasing Black Friday deals that run until early December. They further offer additional deals on an hourly basis during the beginning of Black Friday week itself. Walmart is also kicking off the holiday shopping fever early this year. The retailer’s Early Deals Drop, an online promotion which started on October 25, offers savings on select items under several categories such as electronics, apparel, home essentials and more. Walmart’s in-store deals for Black Friday normally begin on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th. However, online shoppers can often get a headstart as Walmart.com usually starts rolling out discounts on November 27th.
Retailers have been extending Black Friday deals longer each year. Amazon’s deals run the longest, with their Cyber Monday Deals Week continuing the holiday shopping sales a further week.
