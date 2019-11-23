Top Mattress Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early King, Queen & Twin Mattress Deals by Retail Egg

All the top early Black Friday mattress deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Retail Egg round-up memory foam, pillow-top and gel mattress deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals for King, Queen and Twin sizes below.
Best Mattress deals:
-
Save up to $400 on Purple Hybrid Premier, Hybrid & Original mattresses & sleep bundles at the Purple Holiday sale (starts 11/14) - available sizes include California king, split king, queen, & twin among others
-
Save up to 59% on Casper, Tuft & Needle, Purple Mattress & more mattress deals at Amazon - choose from best-selling king, queen and twin memory foam, luxury and standard mattresses
-
Up to $350 savings available at the Leesa Sleep Black Friday sale - select deals include 2 free pillows
-
Save up to $200 on Tempur-Pedic mattresses at the official store - #1 In customer satisfaction for retail mattresses
-
Save up to 50% on hybrid, Tempur-Pedic and memory foam mattresses at Ashley Furniture’s Black Friday sale
-
Save on premium mattresses at Saatva.com - check live prices on the best-selling Loom & Leaf, Classic & Solaire mattresses
-
Save up to $324 on a wide range of memory foam, spring & hybrid mattresses at Walmart - including deals on queen, twin, king-sized and more top-rated mattresses
-
Save $143.01 on the LUCID 10" Dual-Layered Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
-
Save $100 on Nectar memory foam mattresses at NectarSleep.com - deals include a choice of free weighted blanket/mattress protector and two memory foam pillows
-
Save up to 50% on a wide range of Mattress Firm mattresses
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Comfort technology companies such as Casper, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic develop new proprietary materials to offer families better alternatives to memory foam and similar common mattress types. These brands, as well as Leesa and Tuft and Needle, are also taking advantage of the convenience presented by the Internet with a direct-to-consumer marketing strategy that enables personalized and faster delivery of twin, queen, and king-sized beds that are priced more competitively than those sold in retail stores.
What price drops does Black Friday offer? During Black Friday, retailers aim to drive millions of holiday shoppers to their stores through significant discounts on selected products. Toy retailers in 2018, for example, sought to capture Toys R Us shoppers by offering deals with an average discount of 31%, according to data from Adobe Digital Insights.
The National Retail Federation reported that in 2018 online stores attracted 41.4 million Black Friday shoppers, 17.6% more than brick-and-mortar stores. More shoppers are choosing to purchase online as retailers continue to deliver more attractive online deals, free expedited shipping, online-exclusive offers and continuous sales.
