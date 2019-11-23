Log in
Top Mattress Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early King, Queen & Twin Mattress Deals by Retail Egg

Comparison of the best early Black Friday mattress deals for 2019, including Purple, Casper, Tuft and Needle, Leesa & Tempur-Pedic mattress savings

All the top early Black Friday mattress deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Retail Egg round-up memory foam, pillow-top and gel mattress deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals for King, Queen and Twin sizes below.

Best Mattress deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Comfort technology companies such as Casper, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic develop new proprietary materials to offer families better alternatives to memory foam and similar common mattress types. These brands, as well as Leesa and Tuft and Needle, are also taking advantage of the convenience presented by the Internet with a direct-to-consumer marketing strategy that enables personalized and faster delivery of twin, queen, and king-sized beds that are priced more competitively than those sold in retail stores.

What price drops does Black Friday offer? During Black Friday, retailers aim to drive millions of holiday shoppers to their stores through significant discounts on selected products. Toy retailers in 2018, for example, sought to capture Toys R Us shoppers by offering deals with an average discount of 31%, according to data from Adobe Digital Insights.

The National Retail Federation reported that in 2018 online stores attracted 41.4 million Black Friday shoppers, 17.6% more than brick-and-mortar stores. More shoppers are choosing to purchase online as retailers continue to deliver more attractive online deals, free expedited shipping, online-exclusive offers and continuous sales.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
